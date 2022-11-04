The story of President Joe Biden's Election Night can be told by the two congratulatory messages he delivered roughly four hours apart. The first went to Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the second to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Together, the messages represented an initial signal of an electorate that appears set to buck decades of American voters delivering cascading midterm losses for a first-term president.

