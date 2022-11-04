ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress

As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden told the small crowd gathered inside...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter

The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust. Entering Monday, the S&P 500 advanced just 13.2% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. That marks the second-worst performance during a president's first 1,022 calendar days in office since former President Jimmy Carter, according to CFRA Research.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inside Joe Biden's cautiously optimistic election night

The story of President Joe Biden's Election Night can be told by the two congratulatory messages he delivered roughly four hours apart. The first went to Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the second to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Together, the messages represented an initial signal of an electorate that appears set to buck decades of American voters delivering cascading midterm losses for a first-term president.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Iran accused of plotting to kill two journalists in UK

Two British-Iranian journalists working in the United Kingdom have been warned by police of a "credible" plot by Iran to kill them, according to their employer, London-based news channel Iran International. In a statement Monday, the Farsi-language broadcaster said it was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the alleged lethal threats,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump's vehicle on January 6

The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump's presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of its...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked

False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Markets are in trouble. Election results won't change that

The results of Tuesday's midterm elections will set the agenda for the next Congress. That could mean changes to fiscal policy, which uses taxes and government spending to influence a country's economy. But when it comes to the stock market, this election ranks fairly low on the list of things...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack

A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they "are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death." "The timing of the...

