Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress
As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden told the small crowd gathered inside...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter
The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust. Entering Monday, the S&P 500 advanced just 13.2% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. That marks the second-worst performance during a president's first 1,022 calendar days in office since former President Jimmy Carter, according to CFRA Research.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside Joe Biden's cautiously optimistic election night
The story of President Joe Biden's Election Night can be told by the two congratulatory messages he delivered roughly four hours apart. The first went to Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the second to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Together, the messages represented an initial signal of an electorate that appears set to buck decades of American voters delivering cascading midterm losses for a first-term president.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph
Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
An agenda dictated by the "loudest, craziest voices' on the right, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, will help write Democrats' 2024 talking points, one consultant said.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Ron DeSantis landslide victory brings Trump and 2024 into focus
Crowd in Tampa chant encouragement to run for president as Florida governor revels in big win and even channels Churchill
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Iran accused of plotting to kill two journalists in UK
Two British-Iranian journalists working in the United Kingdom have been warned by police of a "credible" plot by Iran to kill them, according to their employer, London-based news channel Iran International. In a statement Monday, the Farsi-language broadcaster said it was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the alleged lethal threats,...
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'I never thought it would be Paul': Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband had been attacked
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "very scared" when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police. Pelosi said in her first sit-down interview since the attack that she had...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump's vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump's presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of its...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
‘Not a Republican wave.’ GOP commentators react to midterms, with many blaming Trump
While some notable GOP candidates, like Ron DeSantis in Florida, won big, Trump’s endorsed candidates largely underperformed.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation lawsuit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from star Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had accused Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of smearing him so that he lost his federal job. Vindman alleged in his lawsuit earlier this year that Giuliani, Trump Jr.,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Avalanche of early lawsuits could pave way for disputes over Tuesday's election results
Scores of pre-election lawsuits have been filed in battleground states ahead of Tuesday's election, signaling the possibility of even more high-stakes and contentious court fights as voting wraps up and local officials start counting ballots. Much of the current litigation focuses on the processes surrounding how votes are cast and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Markets are in trouble. Election results won't change that
The results of Tuesday's midterm elections will set the agenda for the next Congress. That could mean changes to fiscal policy, which uses taxes and government spending to influence a country's economy. But when it comes to the stock market, this election ranks fairly low on the list of things...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack
A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they "are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death." "The timing of the...
Comments / 0