Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO