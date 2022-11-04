Read full article on original website
SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday
The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result. South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked...
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
Cowgirl Basketball Wins Over Sioux Falls in Exhibition
The Wyoming Cowgirls outscored Sioux Falls 53-21 in the second half and shot nearly 62-percent from the field for the game on their way to an impressive 87-40 win, Saturday in Laramie in the Cowgirls’ final exhibition contest before the regular season tips. USF jumped out to an early...
South Dakota MBB Opens Season Monday at Wisconsin
A new era for South Dakota Coyote Men's Basketball begins on Monday Night, as the team takes on the Wisconsin Badgers to open the season at 7:30. It's the debut of new USD Head Basketball Coach Eric Peterson. Peterson takes over for Todd Lee, who was fired following the Coyotes...
Ticket Info For Mighty West Central Trojans State Title Game
The mighty West Central Trojans are on their way to the Class A State Championship game in Vermillion next weekend. West Central defeated Beresford 24-20 on Friday night in Hartford, SD and advanced to yet another state title game at the Dakota Dome. No. 2 West Central will take on...
Augie and Sioux Falls Volleyball Gear Up for Postseason
We're down to the final few games of the regular season for our area college volleyball programs. Both Augustana and USF's Volleyball teams have winning records thus far this season, with the NSIC Tournament right around the corner. Awards for the season were announced earlier this week, with both programs...
Falcons return to the UNI-Dome with huge win over Western Christian
HAWARDEN, Iowa — West Sioux defeated Western Christian 49-20 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Falcons make their way back to the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Community, generosity central at new Thank a Pig Farmer event
Several organizations came together to honor the work of South Dakota pork producers Nov. 2. While Pork Month technically ended Oct. 31, South Dakota Pork Producers Council (SDPPC), Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Stockyards Ag Experience and Smithfield Foods teamed up in Sioux Falls to officially wrap up “Porktober,” with a Thank a Pig Farmer event.
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter
Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He...
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
