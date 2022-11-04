ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Related
SDSU and USD Football Grab Wins on Saturday

The seasons have gone differently on the football field for both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University this season, but on Saturday, both had the same result. South Dakota State and University of South Dakota both had tough tests against Missouri Valley foes and both walked...
BROOKINGS, SD
Cowgirl Basketball Wins Over Sioux Falls in Exhibition

The Wyoming Cowgirls outscored Sioux Falls 53-21 in the second half and shot nearly 62-percent from the field for the game on their way to an impressive 87-40 win, Saturday in Laramie in the Cowgirls’ final exhibition contest before the regular season tips. USF jumped out to an early...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
4th annual Yoga Fest held in Sioux Falls

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale! (11-4-22) Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT. November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Community, generosity central at new Thank a Pig Farmer event

Several organizations came together to honor the work of South Dakota pork producers Nov. 2. While Pork Month technically ended Oct. 31, South Dakota Pork Producers Council (SDPPC), Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Stockyards Ag Experience and Smithfield Foods teamed up in Sioux Falls to officially wrap up “Porktober,” with a Thank a Pig Farmer event.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
