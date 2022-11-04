ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock's AgTexas Farm Credit Services names new CEO

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
AgTexas Farm Credit Services has named a Texas Tech graduate as the new CEO and president to take over next year, the company recently announced.

Kayla Robinson will take the role effective Jan. 1, 2023. She has been with the company since 2003, when she joined as an intern and climbed her way up to the senior management team in 2016. She also has a Bachelor of Science in agricultural and applied economics, a Master of Business Administration, and a Certificate of Leadership, all from Texas Tech.

"I am honored and humbled to be named president and CEO of AgTexas," Robinson said. "I believe in AgTexas, our employee team and our loyal stockholders. Working together, doing the right thing every time, every day, every one, we will build upon past successes while forging ahead to a bright future for agriculture and rural America."

In 2021, Robinson received the Distinguished Alumni award from Texas Tech and was recognized by Farm Credit Council Services as the 2021 Accelerator of the Year.

AgTexas began searching for a new president and CEO in May, when Tim McDonald announced his plans to retire.

"We are pleased to announce Kayla as our next president and CEO," said Dennis Anthony, chairman of AgTexas Farm Credit Services board of directors. "During our search, we have remained focused on selecting a leader who exemplifies our values and works collaboratively with the team in support of rural communities and our member-owners who feed and clothe the world. Kayla’s leadership experience, knowledge of Association operations and passion for agriculture align with the mission of AgTexas. We are confident in her ability, with the support of an outstanding team, to effectively lead this organization into the future."

