ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red, White & You Job Fair hopes to hire Lubbock area veterans

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cota4_0iyxtn0K00

Veterans looking for a new career are in luck on Thursday, when more than 50 organizations will be at a job fair looking to hire them.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, veterans can attend the Red, White & You Job Fair at the Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. The general public can attend from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be more than 50 groups hiring for a variety of positions, from food to health. Companies in attendance will include:

  • Texas Tech University
  • Wayland Baptist University
  • Overton Hotel
  • Amazon
  • Lubbock County Detention Center
  • Covenant
  • Adventure Park
  • United Supermarkets

For more information, contact Workforce Solutions South Plains at 806-744-1987 or visit workforcesouthplains.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy