Red, White & You Job Fair hopes to hire Lubbock area veterans
Veterans looking for a new career are in luck on Thursday, when more than 50 organizations will be at a job fair looking to hire them.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, veterans can attend the Red, White & You Job Fair at the Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. The general public can attend from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be more than 50 groups hiring for a variety of positions, from food to health. Companies in attendance will include:
- Texas Tech University
- Wayland Baptist University
- Overton Hotel
- Amazon
- Lubbock County Detention Center
- Covenant
- Adventure Park
- United Supermarkets
For more information, contact Workforce Solutions South Plains at 806-744-1987 or visit workforcesouthplains.org.
