Morgantown, WV

WDTV

1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown police search for shooting suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eyewitnesses told Morgantown police an assailant in a ski mask shot a man in the leg in downtown Morgantown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette streets where they found the injured man The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Wanted man chased down by US Marshals in Monongalia County

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

CEC names Steve Cain to lead Bridgeport office

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Civil & Environmental Consultants has announced Steve Cain is now the Office Lead for CEC Bridgeport. Cain, P.E., was named to the new job earlier this fall. The company said he’s been settling into his new role since. “It’s just really a fantastic opportunity for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Deputies: Body found in Monongalia County likely victim of hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office now believe the body found Friday outside of Morgantown was likely the victim of a hit-and-run. Detectives are asking the public for any information, especially anyone who may have seen something in the area of Grafton and Boy Scout Camp Road to contact 304-291-7260.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

