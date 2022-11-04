Read full article on original website
WDTV
Metro News
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
Metro News
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
WVNews
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location
Morgantown will be getting a Layne's Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.
Metro News
Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
4 patients transported following 2-vehicle accident with entrapment in Bridgeport
Four patients were taken to the hospital from a rollover vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Metro News
Morgantown police search for shooting suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eyewitnesses told Morgantown police an assailant in a ski mask shot a man in the leg in downtown Morgantown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette streets where they found the injured man The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: The oldest, longest serving poll workers in W.Va.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thousands of poll workers across West Virginia keep our elections running smoothly year after year. MetroNews caught up with some of the oldest, longest serving poll workers in the state including Becky Carvillano, 79, of Marion County. “I just enjoy doing it to see people and...
Metro News
Wanted man chased down by US Marshals in Monongalia County
WESTOVER, W.Va. — A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Metro News
CEC names Steve Cain to lead Bridgeport office
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Civil & Environmental Consultants has announced Steve Cain is now the Office Lead for CEC Bridgeport. Cain, P.E., was named to the new job earlier this fall. The company said he’s been settling into his new role since. “It’s just really a fantastic opportunity for...
Deputies: Man forces driver at knifepoint to drive him 2 1/2 hours, threatens to ‘drown him in Cheat Lake’
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
Metro News
Deputies: Body found in Monongalia County likely victim of hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office now believe the body found Friday outside of Morgantown was likely the victim of a hit-and-run. Detectives are asking the public for any information, especially anyone who may have seen something in the area of Grafton and Boy Scout Camp Road to contact 304-291-7260.
