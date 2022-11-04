MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eyewitnesses told Morgantown police an assailant in a ski mask shot a man in the leg in downtown Morgantown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette streets where they found the injured man The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO