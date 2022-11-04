Grants, grievances discussed at Red Springs meeting

RED SPRINGS — On Tuesday evening, the Red Springs Board of Commissioners welcomed a new town attorney, approved a new grant resolution and heard grievances from town residents.

During public comments, residents Jennifer Brockmuller and David Steenson aired complaints regarding their citation over a sign violating a town ordinance.

The sign is at the corner of Second and Vance, which Town Manager David Ashburn explained the area is regularly traveled by school buses and parents on the way to drop their children off at school.

“I recently received a citation in violation of your ordinance,” Brockmuller said, “All my signs and flags in my yard are political.”

“I have signs that say ‘Biden sucks,’” said Brockmuller, wearing a Let’s Go Brandon shirt. “I have a flag that says ‘don’t tread on me,’ I have the Marine Corps flag. I’m going to get the Army flag. I have a flag that says ‘F*** Biden.’ These are all political in nature.”

Steenson said the signs “allows me to know who are those that vote or stand with the other side.”

Brockmuller and Steenson were only asked to remove the last sign which violated a Red Springs obscenity ordinance.

Section 5-18 of the Red Springs Code states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to do any obscene act in any public place or to write obscene language or to place obscene markings or drawings on any wall, building, street or sidewalk.”

“We were doing exactly as we were supposed to do when someone complains,” said Ashburn after the meeting.

“Right now,” Steenson said, “we’re dealing with a death cult. We call it the demonic death cult. And we call that every this organization wants everything to die, babies die, population control.”

The complaints against the ordinance-violating sign were filed by principals, teachers and parents, explained Ashburn.

Shortly thereafter Steenson concluded his address, with no comment from commissioners.

“Thank you both for coming out,” said Mayor Edward Henderson as the board returned to their scheduled affairs, “Thank you for your comments.”

Grant discussion

Following the public input section, there was a public hearing on the sewer Community Development Block Grant, presented by a representative from WithersRavenel, Clint Monroe. This was a closeout hearing and was stated as such, because the work is already done.

In April of 2019, the town of Red Springs received a US Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBGI grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Infrastructure.

“The grant amount was for $1,988,741 to rehabilitate public sewer service on the following streets, McManus Street, Baldwin Street, Richardson Street, West Fourth Avenue, Warren Street, Fletcher Street, and McLean Street by conducting trenchless rehabilitation or complete replacement of approximately 7,785 linear feet of existing eight-inch gravity sewer,” Monroe said.

“All of the outstanding invoices will be paid tomorrow,” Monroe said, explaining that the final construction contract amount was $1,492,665.

A change increased the scope without an increase in the grant budget “because the original contract price was lower than expected.”

Monroe said there were some leftover funds from the grant, $68,852 to be exact, but there were no eligible activities that could be funded without exceeding the grant amount.

Next, the board moved on to a grant resolution, which was approved.

The $7 million grant awarded would be put to resolving issues with water and sewer infrastructure.

“This is where we’re moving forward,” Ashburn said. “It’s been approved and everything’s been done.”

Coppedge speed tables

The previous Board of Commissioners meeting featured significant coverage of the issue of speeding. The discussion centered around the addition of speed tables to prevent speeding on Coppedge Street, which is located in the near vicinity of Red Springs Middle School, which was ultimately tabled at that meeting. On the night of Nov. 1 the board returned to the issue and decided unanimously to add a speed table to Coppedge Street.

In other news, the town also welcomed a new town attorney, Antoine Marshall, who said he looked forward to working with the board and town government.

“We’re glad to have you on board, ” said Henderson, now that former town attorney Tim Smith is no longer practicing municipal law.

During the commissioner’s comments, Mayor Pro-Tem Ronnie Patterson welcomed Marshall. Commissioner Duron Burney suggested scheduling a town cleanup. Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes thanked the street department. Commissioner Caroline Sumpter read a list of upcoming November and December events.

Ashburn pronounced the town’s last Trunk or Treat, which passed without incident, as successful

When the mayor attempted to adjourn the meeting without a closed session, Commissioner Chris Edmonds made a motion to hold a close session “on an issue that was brought forward tonight,” which was carried.

However, according to Ashburn after the meeting, the only decision was to table a pay increase for mosquito control personnel.

Ashburn said the issue has been tabled for the previous three to four months, which by his reckoning has reached if not exceeded the limit of times an issue can be tabled in Robert’s Rules of Order.