This Is North Carolina's Best Foodie Destination

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a self-described foodie, you likely enjoy searching out and trying new restaurants to sample the best of what a city has to offer . And you're not alone!

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best destinations for foodies in each state, from Texas barbecue joints with rich smoky flavors to fresh seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

So what is North Carolina's top foodie destination?

Cúrate

Billed as a Spanish-style cafe and market with a wine bar, this downtown Asheville restaurant serves up tapas and is a must-try for any adventurous foodie in North Carolina.

Cúrate is located at 13 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"For tapas, cured meats, and tons of wine, head to Cúrate in Asheville. The large assortment of tapas is perfect for a group meal out, and there is even a bodega next door so you can stock up on your favorite cured meats from the meal. Of course, your whole part should split a carafe of sangria, too. One Google reviewer mentioned letting their waiter pick out their food and wine based on their budget and they got to enjoy a whole evening of surprise servings. It's a great way to experience a menu without having to do any of the choosing yourself!"

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see all the best food destinations around the country to plan your next nationwide culinary tour.