iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Cauliflower Salad
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C) and line a 12 x 18 inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine cauliflower pieces, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread out seasoned cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for hot-and-sour squash Thai curry
One of my favourite earthly pleasures is a Thai curry. For years, my favourite was the type of green curry you can find only in Thai kitchens situated in English pubs (a wonderful phenomenon), but after a recent trip to Phuket, that has been trumped by gaeng som, or hot-and-sour curry. It’s hugely enlivening, and rescued from being eye-wateringly tart by a touch of sweetness and some heat. The original dish is clear and soupy, which works in the searing Thai sun, but I’ve added some cashews to give it a silky and rich sauce that’s more suited to autumnal British weather.
Allrecipes.com
4-Ingredient Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon strips to a lined baking sheet with a drip tray. Refrigerate bacon until crisp. In a bowl spread out cream cheese and sprinkle ranch seasoning over the cheese. Blend...
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Scrambled Eggs On The Go
This simple air fryer eggs on the go recipe allows you to have a warm protein-packed meal to kick-start your day while your coffee is brewing. I like to place 2 fully cooked turkey sausage links in the basket alongside the ramekin for an added boost of energy. Prep Time:
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
skinnytaste.com
Garlic Butter Mushrooms
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These umami-loaded Garlic Butter Mushrooms are done in under 15 minutes. A low-carb, low-calorie side dish that’s quick and easy and pairs well with just about anything. Garlic Butter Mushrooms. Sautéing mushrooms in butter creates a rich, caramelized, umami-loaded...
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
Allrecipes.com
Mexican Mocha
Combine powdered sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and chili powder in the bottom of a mug. Pour hot coffee on top and stir until dissolved. Pour in half-and-half creamer and stir. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Bucatini with vegetable bolognese, gnochetti with sausage, ribbon pasta with chicken livers: Phil Howard’s recipes for winter pasta
Gnocchetti with sausage, white wine, chilli, fennel and garlic. A wonderful, heartwarming bowl of pasta with comfort and familiarity coming from the sausage and just enough zing from the chilli and white wine to lift it. Prep. 15 min. Cook. 1 hr 20 min. Serves 4-6 as a main or...
Vegan Butternut squash soup with grilled cheese croutons
This vegan butternut squash soup is one of my favorite recipes because it has two of my favorite foods: soup and grilled cheese. This soup is comforting, creamy (yet cream-less), dairy-free, and very satisfying. About this recipe. I love soup because it is warm and comforting. It is also a...
Allrecipes.com
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
Blueberry Banana Bread
Yes! Creamy, mellow banana and tart, vibrant blueberries are natural partners. In fact, they show up together in quite a few recipes: blueberry-banana smoothies and blueberry banana snack cake, for example. Mixing blueberries into banana bread batter gives this classic quick bread an extra pop of sweet, tangy flavor. Fresh...
