Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Tips for saving energy and money this winter

Cold weather arrives this weekend. Is your furnace up to the task?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Money Saver: Get Black Friday early access now at Macy's Online

Get Black Friday early access now at Macy's Online and save.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Literary Death Match makes long-awaited St. Louis debut Thursday, Nov. 10

International sensation Literary Death Match will make its long-awaited St. Louis debut on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pediatric surgeon shares dangers of button battery ingestion

When trying to make a home safe for a child, there's the common hazards like sharp corners, electrical outlets, and even detergent pods.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Boulevard Bride opens BB Couture December 16

ST. LOUIS – Just when you think Boulevard Bride can’t get any better, they have. Not only can you find the bridal dress of your dreams at Boulevard Bride main store in Lake St. Louis, they are opening a pop-up shop called BB Couture with dresses $500 and under for prom and formal occasions.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis

Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Crystals, Rocks & Gift Shop

Megan Green wins election for St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Sam Page declares victory in St. Louis County Executive race.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Pickled Popcorn is our pick

ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday. She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat. It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Drive, give, and eat for the Jim Butler Good Taste Initiative

A former Metro transit bus turned into a mobile fresh produce van.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Verizon store break-in early Monday morning

Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Multi-vehicle crash partially closes I-64 overnight

A late-night accident had I-64 partially closed for a time overnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

