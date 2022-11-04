ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
unk.edu

Teaching. Research. Service: Amy Nebesniak creates growth mindset, student-centered learning spaces

KEARNEY – Amy Nebesniak’s math career started with one “amazing” eighth grade teacher. “Looking back, it wasn’t the math I was drawn to, it was the way she made me feel. She made you want to be in class. She made you feel you could do this, no matter what,” Nebesniak said. “I knew ‘This is what I want to do. I want to be like her.’ My heart was pulled to teaching right then.”
KEARNEY, NE
unk.edu

Improving patient outcomes: Austin Nuxoll studies antibiotic tolerance and the persistent problems it causes

KEARNEY – The failure of antibiotic treatments is one of the biggest threats to global health. Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections killed more than 1.2 million people and were indirectly associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year in the U.S. alone, causing over 35,000 deaths.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy