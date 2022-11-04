Read full article on original website
Teaching. Research. Service: Amy Nebesniak creates growth mindset, student-centered learning spaces
KEARNEY – Amy Nebesniak’s math career started with one “amazing” eighth grade teacher. “Looking back, it wasn’t the math I was drawn to, it was the way she made me feel. She made you want to be in class. She made you feel you could do this, no matter what,” Nebesniak said. “I knew ‘This is what I want to do. I want to be like her.’ My heart was pulled to teaching right then.”
Improving patient outcomes: Austin Nuxoll studies antibiotic tolerance and the persistent problems it causes
KEARNEY – The failure of antibiotic treatments is one of the biggest threats to global health. Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections killed more than 1.2 million people and were indirectly associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year in the U.S. alone, causing over 35,000 deaths.
First-Gen Loper: Sierra McKenny gains confidence, new skills by leaving her comfort zone
Hometown: O’Neill (but currently lives in Lincoln) Major: Business administration with minors in accounting and marketing/management. What does it mean to you to be a first-generation college student?. Being a first-generation student is to be strong and dedicated, to be a pioneer in your family. It takes a lot...
‘I want to help those people’: UNK program prepares students for law careers in rural Nebraska
KEARNEY – When Max Beal graduates from the University of Nebraska College of Law, he won’t be looking for a job in Lincoln or Omaha. The 24-year-old plans to practice in central Nebraska, where he was raised on a farm near Kenesaw. “It’s really important that people have...
