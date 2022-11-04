KEARNEY – Amy Nebesniak’s math career started with one “amazing” eighth grade teacher. “Looking back, it wasn’t the math I was drawn to, it was the way she made me feel. She made you want to be in class. She made you feel you could do this, no matter what,” Nebesniak said. “I knew ‘This is what I want to do. I want to be like her.’ My heart was pulled to teaching right then.”

