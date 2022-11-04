Your week in metro Detroit: Ford steers clear of familiar financial crisis

Good morning, Free Press subscribers,

Many, many of us still have PTSD from the economic downturn in 2009.

It was a traumatic time financially for everyone, including me and my family. So when I heard John Lawler, the thoughtful and even-keeled chief financial officer at Ford, mention the Great Recession during a casual Q&A with reporters, it captured my attention.

The Dearborn automaker had just released its third quarter earnings and Ford always makes a top executive available to field questions from reporters writing up the information, prior to executives talking with industry analysts. How people such as CEO Jim Farley talk about the economy and the impact on suppliers trying to find workers and build parts can impact whether industry analysts recommend that people buy Ford stock.

It makes a difference if a CEO or CFO talks with confidence or fear or tries to gloss over tough questions with happy talk.

Lawler laid it on the line and said the Ford team kept the past in mind while moving forward. Later, Farley told analysts that when the company has issues or concerns, he has committed to being transparent. It made the earnings report more grim than expected but he said he wasn’t going to put lipstick on a pig. The situation is what it is. Such candor continues to comfort industry observers. It’s a dramatic shift from his predecessor Jim Hackett.

As a reporter, I try to set aside cynicism and listen to Ford executives as my mother or father might. Neither of my parents follows the stock market and mom isn’t fond of reading about cars even a little bit. But both have been avid consumers of my stories because, they’ve said, I write in ways that regular people can understand.

All this time after the last global recession, car buyers still say they have loyalty to Ford for not going bankrupt and needing a government bailout in 2009. Chrysler filed in April that year and General Motors filed in June.

So retirees with stock and Wall Street want to know if Ford thinks about the past, when it had to mortgage the Blue Oval to stay alive, or not. They know they have to slash costs. Ford had the most recalls of any automaker in 2022. That and fixing problems covered by warranty means Ford is bleeding money because its vehicles need to be designed better.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has recruited new people from Silicon Valley while telling employees at the 119-year-old automaker that they must change or the company will die. Survival is on the line as companies move from gas-powered vehicles to electric.

It’s my job to tell what’s happening at Ford behind the scenes, so our readers are always in the know.

