Paramore To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2023
The emo rock act Paramore returned to the road this year for the first time since 2018. With some momentum behind it, the band has now announced more dates for 2023.
The 2023 trek includes a June 4 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB. Support + Feed "takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis."
The band's new album, This Is Why , arrives in February, 2023.
You can register now for first access to tickets to the Paramore concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at ticketmaster.com/paramore. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
