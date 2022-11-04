Oak Ridge National Laboratory gets $500 million from Inflation Reduction Act for innovation

Oak Ridge National Laboratory will receive $497 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to fund key science and energy projects – isotope production, fusion energy research and supercomputing – that will drive technological innovation.

The funding, announced Friday, is part of $1.5 billion that will help national labs around the country upgrade scientific facilities, modernize infrastructure and address deferred maintenance projects, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“This funding will support multiple critical national missions at ORNL, including new isotope production, fusion energy research and development, supercomputing innovation and the Second Target Station,” ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia said in a press release. “We are privileged that DOE entrusts us to steward these world-leading capabilities for the nation.”

The funding, which comes from the DOE's office of science, will go toward projects that ORNL manages on the federal government's behalf:

U.S. ITER project , $256 million: This project is designing and delivering hardware systems for a reactor-scale burning plasma experiment.

, $256 million: This project is designing and delivering hardware systems for a reactor-scale burning plasma experiment. Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility , $57 million: ORNL houses the world's fastest supercomputer, which is driving innovative science in areas like climate change, nuclear science and more.

, $57 million: ORNL houses the world's fastest supercomputer, which is driving innovative science in areas like climate change, nuclear science and more. Second Target Station , $42.7 million: This funding will go towards developing a next-generation neutron facility for materials innovation.

, $42.7 million: This funding will go towards developing a next-generation neutron facility for materials innovation. Materials Plasma Exposure eXperiment , $14 million: This device under construction at ORNL will support materials research for next-generation fusion facilities.

, $14 million: This device under construction at ORNL will support materials research for next-generation fusion facilities. LEGEND, $5 million: ORNL is leading this international nuclear physics experiment that's helping scientists understand the universe, matter and antimatter.

ORNL will use another $48 million to support isotope work, including $12 million earmarked for its Radioisotope Processing Facility to address the nation's need for radioisotopes.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited the lab in October to break ground on the Stable Isotope Production and Research Center, which will receive about $75 million.

“America’s commitment to science and ingenuity shaped us into the world leaders we are today, and the continued success of our national laboratories will ensure we’re at the global forefront of innovation for generations to come,”Granholm said in the release.

