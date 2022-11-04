ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge National Laboratory gets $500 million from Inflation Reduction Act for innovation

By Silas Sloan, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g96lo_0iyxrqKr00

Oak Ridge National Laboratory will receive $497 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to fund key science and energy projects – isotope production, fusion energy research and supercomputing – that will drive technological innovation.

The funding, announced Friday, is part of $1.5 billion that will help national labs around the country upgrade scientific facilities, modernize infrastructure and address deferred maintenance projects, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“This funding will support multiple critical national missions at ORNL, including new isotope production, fusion energy research and development, supercomputing innovation and the Second Target Station,” ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia said in a press release. “We are privileged that DOE entrusts us to steward these world-leading capabilities for the nation.”

The funding, which comes from the DOE's office of science, will go toward projects that ORNL manages on the federal government's behalf:

  • U.S. ITER project, $256 million: This project is designing and delivering hardware systems for a reactor-scale burning plasma experiment.
  • Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, $57 million: ORNL houses the world's fastest supercomputer, which is driving innovative science in areas like climate change, nuclear science and more.
  • Second Target Station, $42.7 million: This funding will go towards developing a next-generation neutron facility for materials innovation.
  • Materials Plasma Exposure eXperiment, $14 million: This device under construction at ORNL will support materials research for next-generation fusion facilities.
  • LEGEND, $5 million: ORNL is leading this international nuclear physics experiment that's helping scientists understand the universe, matter and antimatter.

ORNL will use another $48 million to support isotope work, including $12 million earmarked for its Radioisotope Processing Facility to address the nation's need for radioisotopes.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited the lab in October to break ground on the Stable Isotope Production and Research Center, which will receive about $75 million.

“America’s commitment to science and ingenuity shaped us into the world leaders we are today, and the continued success of our national laboratories will ensure we’re at the global forefront of innovation for generations to come,”Granholm said in the release.

Silas Sloan covers growth and development in East Tennessee for Knox News. He can be reached at silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. You can follow his work on Twitter @silasloan, or on Instagram @knox.growth. and sign up for the free, weekly Urban Knoxville newsletter. Unlock premium perks and support strong local journalism at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Fire crews work to suppress 30-acre wildfire in western end of park

On Sunday, November 6, at 11:37 a.m., Blount County notified Great Smoky Mountains National Park that an approximately five-acre wildfire was reported along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129 near mile marker 4.5. National Park Service wildland firefighters responded to the site, which is located approximately two miles west of the intersection of Highway 129 and the Parson Branch Road exit near Chilhowee Lake.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Campbell County officials attend Governor’s Conference at Nashville

TOP PHOTO: Pictured left to right: Michelle Scarbrough, TNECD East Tennessee Business Development Consultant, Crystal Bryant, TNECD Business Development Consultant, Randy Brown, Deputy Mayor Campbell County, Stuart McWhorter, TNECD Commissioner, Missy Tackett, Executive Director Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Petree, President TCAT-Jacksboro, Gary Human, TNECD East Tennessee Regional Director and Jody Sliger, TNECD Community Development Director.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued Monday to fight a brush fire of approximately 80 to 100 acres on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash Sunday resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Deer Creek Golf Club set for auction

Crossville – Have you always dreamed of owning your own golf course? On Dec. 10 that dream can come true, but only if the price is right. Deer Creek Golf Club in Crossville is going up for auction. The Deer Creek Golf Club is a Par 72 course designed...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WATE

Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tracking East Tennessee wildfires

High winds and dry conditions are affecting East Tennessee causing a spread of wildfires. High winds and dry conditions are affecting East Tennessee causing a spread of wildfires. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue. On October 13, Officers Derek Baird and John Shuler were the first two emergency responders to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Local high school senior owns apparel company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lack of ballots causes Knox County voting setbacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some polling locations in Knox County saw ballot issues Tuesday night, according to Chris Davis, the county’s Administrator of Elections. Five to ten locations had low amounts of pre-printed ballots and needed to use provisional ballots, Davis told WVLT News. Some precincts seeing issues were Gibbs High School and Solway Church of God. WVLT News was on-scene at Solway, where officials confirmed that the location ran out of paper and toner to print ballots.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy