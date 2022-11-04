Read full article on original website
Related
Accuweather Forecast: rain, lightning and thunder moving in
This storm will pack a punch with the potential to create cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail, and wind gusts.
A look back at the last time Bakersfield saw snow and what conditions would need to be for it to happen again
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week. Bakersfield will probably not be one of them. The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999. The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. […]
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
Reckless driver dies after causing three car collision in Tulare County
A woman has died and another is in the hospital after a three-car crash in Tulare county.
2 Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A solo vehicle rollover traffic collision trapped and injured two occupants late Saturday night, Nov. 5, on 23rd and C Street just around 11:35 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Two patients were extricated from the vehicle by Bakersfield Fire Department personnel and transported to a...
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
3-year-old hit by vehicle in Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said. Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for […]
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died. Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to […]
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Visalia (Visalia, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Highway 198 at around 4.30 p.m. A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high speed on Highway 198 when it collided with a Toyota 4-Runner. According to the officials, the car was going at a normal speed.
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
police1.com
'All the parts come into play': Yearslong, multiagency investigations net results in Calif.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
mymotherlode.com
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
Bakersfield PD search for 2 hit-and-run drivers involved in deadly pedestrian crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a […]
Illegal Tulare County drag race leaves five shot, deputies looking for video
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people including two teenagers were struck by gunfire after a street race late Sunday night. Deputies say it happened in the middle of Tulare County on Road 84 and Avenue 208. Deputies believe there were several shooters. Every person struck by gunfire is expected to survive. Their injuries range from […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
Comments / 0