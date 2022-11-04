ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Nelson, CA

KGET

1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3-year-old hit by vehicle in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said. Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died. Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
police1.com

'All the parts come into play': Yearslong, multiagency investigations net results in Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

