Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury.

The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday.

D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup.

The Panthers will also be without safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness). Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) is doubtful, while cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and defensive end Amare Barno (knee) are questionable.

Hubbard, 23, carried nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win against Tampa Bay. It was his first start of the season following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco.

Foreman, 26, followed up a 118-yard effort against the Buccaneers by rushing for another 118 yards and three TDs in last Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss at Atlanta. --Field Level Media

