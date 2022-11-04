ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker’s leg is severed when cable is caught on passing vehicle, Minnesota cops say

By Mike Stunson
 4 days ago

A worker’s leg was severed in a freak accident as he was installing electrical cables along a Minnesota roadway, according to media reports.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in St. Paul, reports say.

Motorists were allowed to drive across the cable before it was set to be installed, but it “somehow became caught on a passing vehicle ,” police told Minnesota publication Bring Me The News.

The worker was dragged onto the street , causing him to slam into the side of a pickup truck, according to KTSP.

Police said the wire wrapped around the man’s leg, and the tension caused his leg to sever around the knee, WCCO reported.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries , according to KARE.

Police are investigating the incident.

Man pinned against his own truck in deadly parking garage incident, Georgia cops say

Trench collapses, traps worker from shoulders down for 2 hours, SC fire chief says

63-year-old tangled in seat belt dragged 2 miles to death in carjacking, CA cops say

Comments / 7

Jesus Love's You!
4d ago

Oh my goodness, ouch is an understatement; poor guy! Loosing his leg will be life-changing/altering. I'll be praying for his healing, & strength to overcome this trial. I can't imagine the pain he's going thru both physically and mentally; so sorry sir! God bless you; & all who may read this! 🩹🙏🕊️❤️

Reply
9
Higher Purpose
4d ago

How is this considered non life threatening injuries??? I pray 🙏🏼 he gets better soon.

Reply(1)
8
default-avatar
Guest
4d ago

Holy crap what a freak accident. How traumatic and shocking for all involved. I'll say a prayer for them tonight. Especially the victim. May he have a full recovery, emotionally and physically. God speed.🙏

Reply
2
 

