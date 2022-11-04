NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11
The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) works out prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Giants get WR back, lose two for season during bye week
The bye week was painful for the New York Giants. Safety Xavier McKinney is out for weeks with a hand injury suffered while on an ATV tour during the week off and the Giants also lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in a more traditional method; he suffered a torn biceps at Seattle before the bye week. "I feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured. And he'll do everything...
Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday
Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB
Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was benched last week, posting a 0.0 passer rating with two interceptions and three...
Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts
Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the season, called the offensive plays. The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week. Frazier, who soon will turn 31,...
Syndication: Indianapolis
Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
Syndication: The Record
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks to safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sideline in the second half against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bills QB Josh Allen to be limited by elbow sprain
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to be limited this week with a sprained right elbow, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The goal for Allen is to "manage" the injury without missing a game, per the report, including Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills practice Wednesday, when coach Sean McDermott could discuss the short-term plan at the position. Veteran Case Keenum would be in line to start against...
