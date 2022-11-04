ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

By Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4B3z_0iyxrjP000

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming News

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Giants get WR back, lose two for season during bye week

The bye week was painful for the New York Giants. Safety Xavier McKinney is out for weeks with a hand injury suffered while on an ATV tour during the week off and the Giants also lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in a more traditional method; he suffered a torn biceps at Seattle before the bye week. "I feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured. And he'll do everything...
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB

Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was benched last week, posting a 0.0 passer rating with two interceptions and three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the season, called the offensive plays. The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week. Frazier, who soon will turn 31,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

Syndication: Indianapolis

Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

Syndication: The Record

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks to safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Wyoming News

Report: Bills QB Josh Allen to be limited by elbow sprain

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to be limited this week with a sprained right elbow, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The goal for Allen is to "manage" the injury without missing a game, per the report, including Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills practice Wednesday, when coach Sean McDermott could discuss the short-term plan at the position. Veteran Case Keenum would be in line to start against...
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

