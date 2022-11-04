ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cloudy with a chance of caterpillars? Nation's most venomous likely returning to Texas

By Heather Osbourne, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Spooky season has come and gone, but a specific creepy, crawling critter will likely be reappearing in Central Texas this fall, leaving folks frightened of its sting.

The puss caterpillar, also known as an asp caterpillar , is the most venomous caterpillar in the nation. Its brown-gray fuzzy exterior arguably also makes it one of the cutest, which can be a bad combo for unsuspecting, bug-loving residents.

"Those hairs may look nice and sleek, but you don’t want to pet them," said Lauren Schumaker, a program assistant for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. "They deliver a powerful sting through their spines that stick to your skin."

The Southern Flannel Moth, what the puss caterpillar turns into once grown, can lay several hundred eggs in Central Texas each year on trees like oak, pecan, elm and hackberry. It's while clinging to those same types of trees that you'll likely encounter a puss caterpillar and, because Southern Flannel Moths lay eggs several times each year, you can find them off and on from spring through fall.

More: These ‘super soft and cuddly’ caterpillars can poison you. Here's what you should know

Those that come into contact can experience a wide range of unpleasant symptoms, the most common being rashes and welts paired with pain that can last for hours. More severe reactions can include vomiting or convulsions.

Most people get stung, which technically is more of a burn, when a caterpillar accidentally falls out of a tree, or when folks are scooping up leaves and don't realize one is tucked within the pile. The puss caterpillars loose their venom when they turn into Southern Flannel Moths, so the orange, fuzzy adults are just fine to cross paths with in Austin.

For those that do get stung by a puss caterpillar, the National Capital Poison Center recommends putting tape over the exposed area sticky side down and pulling it off to remove the venomous spines. Repeat the tape process until the spines are out of the skin.

More: Watch out: Dangerous bug bites to avoid

You can also wash the area gently with soap and water and then put a paste of baking soda and water over the areas that itch. If the area is badly blistered, contact your health provider, the National Capital Poison Center recommends.

John Davis, a wildlife biologist with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said on Thursday that residents, even though they might be a little nervous to see the caterpillars in their own yards, should leave them be. He hasn't heard of folks spotting them yet, but said fall is typically the time to see them reappear in the area.

"Many insects that we see in our yards provide valuable roles in our ecosystem," said Davis. "We don't want to kill something or malign something simply because we don't understand what it does. I try to teach people to value all of our native species, even if we don't know what job they have within our landscape."

