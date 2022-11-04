Read full article on original website
B Dud
4d ago
The cost of living in the Tri-Cities is becoming outrageous!! In 2020, home values DOUBLED overnight!! Crime is unbelievable in the last 10 years!! Shootings used to be 3 or so per year.... Now they are 3 per WEEK!! I was born and raised here since 1960. I have since been forced to move, thanks to all the California criminals who are being allowed to infiltrate what was a wonderful community!!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
One Aspect of a Thriving Culture is Missing from the Tri-Cities
If you're new to the Tri-Cities, or have only lived here for the last 10 years or so, you might have noticed that there's not a lot of options for watching live, local music. Believe it or not, it wasn't so long ago that the Tri-City area was home to a thriving and quite eclectic music scene. Everything from hip-hop and rap, to rock and metal and even some bands that defied categorization could be enjoyed most Thursday through Saturday nights.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm
If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
First major cold snap of the season forecast for Tri-Cities. But will there be snow?
High temperatures could be more than 15 degrees below normal.
No Snow Now, What About the Next 10 Days in Tri-Cities?
With a late change, it looks like NO SNOW for now in the forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday night or Tuesday morning. We dodged the first snowfall for now, but what is in the forecast for the next week?. No Snow, but the Week Starts Windy and Cold. The...
Can You Really Legally Own a Kangaroo in Washington State?
Some people might say that owning a kangaroo is out of the question. But is it really? Let's find out if you can own a kangaroo in Washington State. Is It Legal To Own A Kangaroo In Washington State?. First, let's take a look at the law. The state of...
Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities
A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022. It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River. When is the Lighted Boat Parade?. The 2022 Lighted Boat...
Pig War of 1859 Saw England and America Fight Over Washington
Washington's history is a colorful one. It's one of the youngest states in the union, becoming the 42nd state in 1889. Several wars were fought between the United States and Indigenous tribes that lived in the then-Washington territory. The war we're going to talk about today didn't have any human...
Blizzard Warnings issued in northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
A significant winter storm is set to impact the Plains late Wednesday and into the weekend. Blizzard conditions, heavy snow, ice, rain and severe thunderstorms will all be possible as this system races east Thursday and Friday.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Weird Opinions About Tri-Cities I Should Probably Keep to Myself
I promise these aren't hot takes about Tri-Cities as much as me putting my feelers out there to see if I'm not alone in this line of thinking. Tri-Cities is my home and has been for the last twenty years. I go in circles sometimes trying to identify with its culture and see what I can latch to.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State
In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Could Diesel Fuel Supply In Washington State Be Depleted In 25 Days?
Is Diesel Fuel Surplus At An All-Time Low In Washington State?. File this as you learn something new every day. Rumors are swirling nationwide that we are depleting our diesel fuel and that our current reserves could be depleted in 25 days. Rumors Are Swirling That Diesel Fuel Will Be...
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
KOMO News
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2