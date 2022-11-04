ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Fillmore Complex loses power after construction crews hit power line

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex went dark Tuesday. The building lost power and closed after a construction crew working on the Family Justice Center hit a mismarked powerline, according to county officials. West Olive stabbing: Deputies find three children in a home after fatal stabbing in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in Mecosta County. One lucky Michigan player matched the five white balls drawn to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Country Corner Supermarket, located at 10039 Buchanan Road in Stanwood, which...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Public Schools committee recommends name change for McCamley Field

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Central High School's McCamley Field could be getting a new name. The school district's policy committee recommended Tuesday to change McCamley Field's name to McCamley-Knight Field in memory of former head football coach Bob Knight, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021. McCamley Field: End of...
PORTAGE, MI

