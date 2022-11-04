Read full article on original website
Fillmore Complex loses power after construction crews hit power line
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex went dark Tuesday. The building lost power and closed after a construction crew working on the Family Justice Center hit a mismarked powerline, according to county officials. West Olive stabbing: Deputies find three children in a home after fatal stabbing in...
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
Water shutoff and boil water advisory issued for Kalamazoo's Oakwood Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A scheduled water main repair is expected to take place Wednesday morning, according to the City of Kalamazoo. At that time, nearby residents are to expect a loss in water pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory will take place, according to city. Saving kids: Calhoun...
Issues with Kent County voting tabulators will not affect results, Benson says
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A temporary problem caused voting tabulators in Kent County to stop working during the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The problem was resolved and will not affect anyone's vote, a secretary of state spokesperson said. Michigan Midterms: What you...
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Mecosta County
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in Mecosta County. One lucky Michigan player matched the five white balls drawn to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Country Corner Supermarket, located at 10039 Buchanan Road in Stanwood, which...
A step through time: Kalamazoo exhibit showcases 40 years of local life
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an exhibit that stands the test of time. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is expected to open "Moments in Time: The Kalamazoo County Photo Documentary Project" Jan. 21, 2023. Kalamazoo Mall history: The Kalamazoo Mall was opened as the nation's first pedestrian mall 60 years ago.
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
School resource officer hired for first time at Hamilton Community Schools
HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton Community Schools hired its first-ever school resource officer Monday. Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp, a 23-year veteran of the police force, is expected to begin his role as the school's resource officer Dec. 1, according to Hamilton Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk. Loy Norrix High...
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t seen major construction since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
Portage Public Schools committee recommends name change for McCamley Field
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Central High School's McCamley Field could be getting a new name. The school district's policy committee recommended Tuesday to change McCamley Field's name to McCamley-Knight Field in memory of former head football coach Bob Knight, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021. McCamley Field: End of...
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
