Richland, WA

102.7 KORD

Think You’re Safe in Stolen Car? License Plate Reader Nails Suspect

An Adams County Deputy apprehended a woman driving a stolen car near Othello after his car 'told' him it had been taken. A few months ago, we reported how more law enforcement agencies in our area are using Axom license plate scanners. The tech, made by the same company that makes most body cameras worn by officers, can scan license plates from a distance of up to 50 feet and can capture a plate at a combined closing speed of up to 140 miles per hour (meaning if the offender is going 70 and the officer is as well towards each other, it can still capture the plate).
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls

Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
102.7 KORD

Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Othello Fire Burns Two Homes, Displaces Families

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway as to what triggered the two blazes. Families displaced by Saturday night fires. According to the ACSO, fire units responded to a pair of homes in the 2100 block of Margaret Lane around 11 PM Saturday night. The location is in the southwest part of town.
OTHELLO, WA
102.7 KORD

“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello

An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
OTHELLO, WA
102.7 KORD

Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder

An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone

The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Benton County Launches “Operation Green Light”

Benton County has announced they will join a new national initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans called "Operation Green Light" The County will participate by lighting the Benton County Courthouse and Administration Building green from November 7th through the 13th. The goal of Operation...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Pasco PD Commissions New Officer

Pasco PD swore in it's newest officer this week and he gets a pass on needing a haircut. The Department welcomed "Goose" to the fold! "Goose" is Pasco PD's first ever Community K-9 officer. At 20 weeks old, Goose has some learning to do regarding his new job, but according...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Tri-City Veterans get the Green Light

Just in time for Veterans Day, Benton County will be lighting the County Courthouse and Administration Building the color green as a part of Operation Green Light. The effort is a new, national collaborative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face on a daily basis. Additionally, the initiative works to highlight the resources that are available to assist veterans at home, statewide and even nationally.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Richland, WA

