FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
Think You’re Safe in Stolen Car? License Plate Reader Nails Suspect
An Adams County Deputy apprehended a woman driving a stolen car near Othello after his car 'told' him it had been taken. A few months ago, we reported how more law enforcement agencies in our area are using Axom license plate scanners. The tech, made by the same company that makes most body cameras worn by officers, can scan license plates from a distance of up to 50 feet and can capture a plate at a combined closing speed of up to 140 miles per hour (meaning if the offender is going 70 and the officer is as well towards each other, it can still capture the plate).
Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls
Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco
The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?
Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
Othello Fire Burns Two Homes, Displaces Families
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway as to what triggered the two blazes. Families displaced by Saturday night fires. According to the ACSO, fire units responded to a pair of homes in the 2100 block of Margaret Lane around 11 PM Saturday night. The location is in the southwest part of town.
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder
An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone
The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
Benton County Launches “Operation Green Light”
Benton County has announced they will join a new national initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans called "Operation Green Light" The County will participate by lighting the Benton County Courthouse and Administration Building green from November 7th through the 13th. The goal of Operation...
Pasco PD Commissions New Officer
Pasco PD swore in it's newest officer this week and he gets a pass on needing a haircut. The Department welcomed "Goose" to the fold! "Goose" is Pasco PD's first ever Community K-9 officer. At 20 weeks old, Goose has some learning to do regarding his new job, but according...
Tri-City Veterans get the Green Light
Just in time for Veterans Day, Benton County will be lighting the County Courthouse and Administration Building the color green as a part of Operation Green Light. The effort is a new, national collaborative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face on a daily basis. Additionally, the initiative works to highlight the resources that are available to assist veterans at home, statewide and even nationally.
