ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Golden Angel Awards Unironically Celebrate China-U.S Film Relations

The Golden Angel Awards ceremony in San Gabriel, California, was an occasion that kept politics in the foreground, but which simultaneously managed to downplay the frosty current state of U.S.-China diplomatic relations. The awards event on Friday night also served as the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and Chinese American TV Festival (CATF), annual events which showcase Chinese movies in the home state of American moviemaking. After an elegant fashion show by Chinese womenswear brand Yu Tai Xiang, U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu took to the stage to speak about the upcoming midterm elections in...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Deadline

French Broadcaster TF1 and pay-TV giant Canal+ Resolve Carriage Fees Dispute In Time For FIFA World Cup

French broadcaster TF1 and pay-TV giant Canal+ have resolved their two-month dispute over carriage fees, related to the latter’s distribution of TF1’s free digital terrestrial television (DTT) channels. Canal+ normally carries TF1 and its channels TFX, TMC, TF1 Séries Films and LCI as part of the offering of its bouquet and the TNT Sat service giving access to all French channels. The group cut the signal on September 2 amid a stand-off over fees during negotiations for a renewal of the contract governing the arrangement which expired on August 31. The companies put out a short statement on Friday evening (November 4) announcing TF1...
NASDAQ

Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped and Dogecoin Flopped on Friday

Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the last few weeks as everything from interest rates to Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter have caused volatility in the market. On Friday, trading seemed to settle into a more normal place with industry leaders climbing. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) led the charge by climbing 6%, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 3.5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 2.2%.
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik reveals a new phase in the Ethereum roadmap: The Scourge

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has added a new stage to the Ethereum technical roadmap, one that aims to improve censorship resistance and decentralization of the Ethereum network. The Ethereum network’s new plans were revealed by Buterin in a Nov. 5 Twitter post — which introduced the Scourge in a now...
coingeek.com

The new Internet and blockchain

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain was invented 14 years ago in the form of Bitcoin. As designed by its inventor Satoshi Nakamoto[1], it is a law-abiding dis-intermediating Peer-to-Peer cash payment system built on an IP-to-IP decentralized protocol compatible with IPv6, with unbounded scalability and extremely low transaction costs. Its native token, bitcoin, is meant to be a commodity traded in the market purely for its actual utility instead of a vehicle of speculative investments.
forkast.news

India forms new crypto advocacy body with Coinbase, Polygon

Cryptocurrency exchanges and Web 3.0 companies, including Coinbase and Polygon, have formed the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) in India to strengthen regulation and consumer protection for the industry. Fast facts. “The forthcoming G20 discussions will provide an excellent opportunity for India in leading a collaborative regulatory framework for digital assets,...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin is Exceeding Conventional Meme Coin Practices and Could Overtake Ethereum and Cosmos

Memes are a type of internet culture that can be humorous and satirical, often containing pop cultural references and popular memes. They are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. They can also be used to promote a brand or product, especially related to a particular interest or hobby. These memes have birthed many meme currencies that live up to their names and create excitement, unlike blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Unfortunately, the fun feature is the limit of most meme coins. To change this, newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings activities that can benefit the community beyond inciting laughter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy