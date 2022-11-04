Read full article on original website
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
We Want To Make Sure Crypto Has A Seat At The Table When It Comes To Free Speech: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao has shared how Twitter will play a crucial role in onboarding the web3 crypto-related services on the social media platform. In his interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Show, CZ shared how Binance would like to support strong entrepreneurs like Musk and aid Twitter in embracing the growing web3 mechanisms.
Fortune
Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter
By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped and Dogecoin Flopped on Friday
Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the last few weeks as everything from interest rates to Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter have caused volatility in the market. On Friday, trading seemed to settle into a more normal place with industry leaders climbing. As of 2:40 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) led the charge by climbing 6%, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 3.5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 2.2%.
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik reveals a new phase in the Ethereum roadmap: The Scourge
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has added a new stage to the Ethereum technical roadmap, one that aims to improve censorship resistance and decentralization of the Ethereum network. The Ethereum network’s new plans were revealed by Buterin in a Nov. 5 Twitter post — which introduced the Scourge in a now...
coingeek.com
The new Internet and blockchain
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Blockchain was invented 14 years ago in the form of Bitcoin. As designed by its inventor Satoshi Nakamoto[1], it is a law-abiding dis-intermediating Peer-to-Peer cash payment system built on an IP-to-IP decentralized protocol compatible with IPv6, with unbounded scalability and extremely low transaction costs. Its native token, bitcoin, is meant to be a commodity traded in the market purely for its actual utility instead of a vehicle of speculative investments.
forkast.news
India forms new crypto advocacy body with Coinbase, Polygon
Cryptocurrency exchanges and Web 3.0 companies, including Coinbase and Polygon, have formed the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) in India to strengthen regulation and consumer protection for the industry. Fast facts. “The forthcoming G20 discussions will provide an excellent opportunity for India in leading a collaborative regulatory framework for digital assets,...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Exceeding Conventional Meme Coin Practices and Could Overtake Ethereum and Cosmos
Memes are a type of internet culture that can be humorous and satirical, often containing pop cultural references and popular memes. They are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. They can also be used to promote a brand or product, especially related to a particular interest or hobby. These memes have birthed many meme currencies that live up to their names and create excitement, unlike blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Unfortunately, the fun feature is the limit of most meme coins. To change this, newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings activities that can benefit the community beyond inciting laughter.
cryptoglobe.com
Bloomberg Strategist: Ethereum Is ‘Doing to the World What Netflix Did to Blockbuster’
Last Friday (28 October 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Ethereum ($ETH). According to a report by The Daily Hodl, here is what McGlone said about Ethereum during an interview on BNN Bloomberg:
