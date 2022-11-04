At a special called meeting of the Norwood Town Council last week, the council passed a resolution to apply for state funds to improve the downtown area. The resolution will allow staff to apply to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for a $900,000 grant for downtown revitalization and economic development. The application for the grant will go to the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, Rural Engagement and Investment Program, “in order to provide assistance to benefit The Town of Norwood Downtown Revitalization Streetscape Project.”

NORWOOD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO