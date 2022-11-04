Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
Stanly News & Press
Stanly educators receive Bright Ideas grants
Pee Dee Electric has awarded $15,600 in Bright Ideas Education Grants to local educators to fund nine projects. More than 1,000 local students across all grade levels and subject areas will benefit from these grants. Stanly County teachers receiving funding were Tamara Furr at South Stanly High School and Misty...
Stanly News & Press
Veterans stories shared at Stanly County Historical Society event
With Veterans Day coming up Friday, the Stanly County Historical Society celebrated Stanly veterans at a program Sunday afternoon titled “Stories of Our Veterans.”. Stanly County historian Lewis Bramlett gave a presentation at the fellowship hall of Central United Methodist Church, telling the stories of noteworthy Stanly natives and residents and how they served their country.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
Stanly News & Press
Norwood Town Council approves resolution to apply for $900,000 in grant money
At a special called meeting of the Norwood Town Council last week, the council passed a resolution to apply for state funds to improve the downtown area. The resolution will allow staff to apply to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for a $900,000 grant for downtown revitalization and economic development. The application for the grant will go to the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, Rural Engagement and Investment Program, “in order to provide assistance to benefit The Town of Norwood Downtown Revitalization Streetscape Project.”
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
Live Results: Rowan County
Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle City Council approves annexing, rezoning of land off St. Martin Road
The Albemarle City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an annexation of about 30 acres off St. Martin Road near N.C. Highway 24-27 for residential single family housing. It then voted to rezone the land as R-8 Neighborhood Residential District. The applicant, Joseph Burleson, proposes to develop this site with...
Stanly News & Press
Pfeiffer’s new PA director looks forward to expanding the program
Scott Fisher had always felt comfortable working and operating in small, rural communities. As a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was deployed to sparse areas in Afghanistan and Iraq. That was why when he learned last year that Pfeiffer University was looking for a new director for its...
Stanly News & Press
Bramlett, Whitley and Hunt emerge victorious for seats on Albemarle City Council
In the three races for seats on the Albemarle City Council, an incumbent won reelection while a former councilman and former Albemarle police officer also emerged victorious. District 4 Councilman Chris Whitley, who retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2016 after 38 years in banking, won a third term on the Albemarle City Council by defeating David Morgan, a retired car dealer and former county commissioner. He received 56 percent of the vote (718) to Morgan’s 43 percent (556) in unofficial results from the Stanly County Board of Elections.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Nov. 7-13, 1997. “The proposed $7.3 million North Carolina Livestock Show and Sale facility in Statesville moved a step closer to reality on Wednesday. The Governmental Operations Committee approved unanimously a motion to purchase land in west Statesville.” (11/7) “Shortly after the contest the Vikings, coming...
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
Stanly News & Press
Hartsell, Morgan elected to Norwood Town Council
Three candidates ran in Tuesday’s election for two spots on the Norwood Town Council. The two incumbents on the ballot, Wes Hartsell and Keith Morgan, won reelection. Morgan received the most votes of the three candidates, 493 (38.1%) with Hartsell finishing with 413 votes (31.92%) unofficially. Latonya Reneae Wall White finished unofficially with 356 votes (27.51%). There were 32 write-in votes.
Oakboro K-9 wins national contest to help fund department
OAKBORO, N.C. — A very good boy just won a national contest. Joker, a K-9 for the Oakboro Police Department, just took home a grand prize. He won $2,500 from Aftermath Services, which provides crime scene and trauma clean up. A total of 50 other K-9s from across the...
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
Meet Scrappy, the Greensboro Fire Department’s official fire cat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog? On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat. “While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said. […]
Stanly News & Press
Asbestos and lead-based paint testing to be completed prior to public housing sewer project
Before the sewer project to improve the damaged Amhurst Garden apartments can begin, testing for asbestos and lead-based paint must take place, Public Housing Director Dr. Kim Scott told the Albemarle City Council during its meeting Monday night. Stogner Architecture in Rockingham, which public housing has been working with to...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $310,492 jackpot
RALEIGH – Deborah Pietrucha of Mount Holly tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot. Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro elects mayor, three council positions
Current Oakboro Commissioner Chris Huneycutt will succeed the town’s long-time mayor Joyce Little in December. Huneycutt won decisively over challengers Lisa Cratty and Bobby Watkins, garnering 470 of the 818 votes cast (57%). “I’m really appreciative of the support of Oakboro’s citizens,” said Huneycutt by phone late Tuesday night,...
Stanly News & Press
New London voters elect two new candidates to town commission
New London’s commission will have two new members and will retain the incumbent candidate for mayor after the results of Tuesday’s election. Mayor Tate Daniels won reelection by a wide margin, receiving 214 votes (73.54%), over current board member Johnny Chesnut, who received 77 votes (26.46%). Sidney Lanier...
Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
Comments / 0