Last seen in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” is set to return on November 11th in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Back in 1997, the silhouette pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved by the Swoosh, offering the first full-length visible Air Max unit up to that point. The original “Metallic Silver” color scheme also became iconic in its own right, going on to be the go-to sneaker for countless creatives across Italy and other parts of Europe. Christian Tresser drew inspiration from the high-speed bullet trains in Japan for the AM97’s design, but also from mountain biking and the ripples commonly found in ponds. The shoe’s wavy upper has emerged in dozens of different styles over the last 25 years, although the “Silver Bullet” take continues to reign supreme.

21 HOURS AGO