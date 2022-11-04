Understanding marine heatwaves using the Southern Hemisphere's longest running daily ocean temperature records

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Geobiologists shine new light on Earth's first known mass extinction event 550 million years ago
A new study by Virginia Tech geobiologists traces the cause of the first known mass extinction of animals to decreased global oxygen availability, leading to the loss of a majority of animals present near the end of the Ediacaran Period some 550 million years ago. The research spearheaded by Scott...
Phys.org
Huge extragalactic structure found hiding behind the Milky Way
A team of researchers with members from Universidad Nacional de San Juan, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Universidad Andres Bello has found evidence of a large extragalactic assembly hiding behind one part of the Milky Way galaxy. The group has published a paper describing their findings on the arXiv preprint server while awaiting publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Phys.org
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it's hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year's Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit...
Phys.org
Rare fossil clam discovered alive
Discovering a new species is always exciting, but so is finding one alive that everyone assumed had been lost to the passage of time. A small clam, previously known only from fossils, has recently been found living at Naples Point, just up the coast from UC Santa Barbara. The discovery appears in the journal Zookeys.
Phys.org
Sea turtle nesting deaths are on the rise as hot dry summer comes to an end
The South Florida heat is causing more sea turtles to die in their nests, with this year's dry scorching summer prompting embryo deaths to more than double, researchers say. The nesting season runs from March 1 to Oct. 31 each year, and sees three species of sea turtles—the green, loggerhead and massive leatherback turtles—digging holes along Florida beaches to lay their eggs.
Phys.org
A review of research achievements related to the study of extreme heat waves
The summer of 2022 brought extreme heat over most of the Eurasian continent and North America. This abnormal warming led to extraordinarily long-lasting extreme heat waves, especially in Europe and China. Because of this extreme heat, a research team has undertaken a review of the recent achievements in the study of heat waves.
Phys.org
Beavers will become a bigger boon to river water quality as US West warms
As climate change worsens water quality and threatens ecosystems, the famous dams of beavers may help lessen the damage. That is the conclusion of a new study by Stanford University scientists and colleagues, publishing Nov. 8 in Nature Communications. The research reveals that when it comes to water quality in mountain watersheds, beaver dams can have a far greater influence than climate-driven, seasonal extremes in precipitation. The wooden barriers raise water levels upstream, diverting water into surrounding soils and secondary waterways, collectively called a riparian zone. These zones act like filters, straining out excess nutrients and contaminants before water re-enters the main channel downstream.
Phys.org
Geoscientists discover 500,000 years of climate history in central Mexico
The effects of climate change on tropical regions are still poorly understood. However, tropical regions are among the most populated areas in the world. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Applied Geophysics (LIAG) have now created both an age-depth model and a moisture distribution for the last 500,000 years from one of the oldest lakes in central Mexico, Lake Chalco.
Phys.org
Which reptiles and amphibians in the southwestern United States are most vulnerable to climate change?
The desert regions of the arid southwestern United States are home to a wide range of reptile and amphibian species that face continued habitat loss and changing climates. New research published in The Journal of Wildlife Management finds that even under the most optimistic climate change scenario—with declining emissions from 2020 to near zero emissions by 2100—76% of the region may experience a loss of 20% or more of the reptile and amphibian species examined.
Phys.org
Colonists nibble at Gran Chaco, South America's other big forest
Dwarfed by its more prestigious sibling, the Amazon, South America's second largest forest is a little-known victim of 25 years of gradual invasion by agriculture. The Gran Chaco indigenous forest that spans one million square kilometers (386,000 square miles) across Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia is at the mercy of ravenous soybean and sunflower crops, as well as pasture land.
Phys.org
Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later, threatening the survival of the pack
By Neil R Jordan, Briana Abrahms, Daniella Rabaiotti, Kasim Rafiq and Rosie Woodroffe, The Conversation. Wildlife are responding and adapting to climate change in various ways. Some adaptations are more obvious. Flowering plants, for example, are blooming sooner each year in parts of the northern hemisphere as climate change draws the onset of spring progressively earlier in the calendar.
Phys.org
Tropical cyclones act as 'massive heat pumps' that fuel extreme heat
Three days after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico in mid-September, the National Weather Service issued an extreme heat advisory, warning that the heat index—which incorporates humidity to calculate perceived temperature—could reach up to 109 degrees. Above-average temperatures almost always follow tropical cyclones—which by definition include tropical storms and...
Phys.org
Tiger sharks that interact with tourists are larger and have higher hormone levels, study shows
Tiger Beach in the Bahamas is famous for its paradisiacal beauty and for being frequented by an animal that might scare most people away but is actually an outstanding diving tourism attraction: the Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier). The sea is crystal clear and only 5 m deep on average, so the sharks, which can surpass 3 m in length, can easily be seen. They are drawn to the site by local tour operators, who throw fish and other food into the water.
Phys.org
Novel atlas shows vast urban infrastructure divide between Global South and Global North
New data from an international research team adds another dimension—literally—to understanding the economic and environmental impacts of how cities are built. The pioneering new data set shows the vast differences in the height of built-up infrastructure in urban areas across the globe, information that could improve projections of energy use and emissions and inform city planning and economic development efforts, including progression toward the United Nations sustainable development goals, said Yuyu Zhou, associate professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study, released today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Comments / 0