4d ago
Our Governor just about breaking her arm patting herself on the back trying to convince us at what a great job she has done, people open your eyes!
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
Minnesota should pursue more transparency in open enrollment, think tank says
(The Center Square) – Like nearly half of states, Minnesota allows children free access to all public schools, according to a Reason Foundation study released last week. Yet the state still has some work to do if it wants to support students through open-enrollment policies, according to the study, “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies.”
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
How the Michigan Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Georgia voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment from ad valorem property taxes
(The Center Square) — When Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll vote on more than races for governor and senator. They’ll also weigh in on a series of questions and constitutional amendments. Referendum A asks voters to decide whether to exempt timber equipment a timber producer owns from ad valorem property taxes.
Several groups sue over Georgia law banning teaching of 'divisive concepts'
(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts." The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
Missourians approve amendment legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) – Missouri voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. With 99% of precincts reporting, Amendment Three passed with 53.2% of the vote. Missourians will be able to purchase recreational marijuana as early as February 2023. The span of elected officials criticizing the initiative...
Pritzker wins second term as Illinois governor as Bailey concedes
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won a second term to office, defeating downstate Republican Sen. Darren Bailey. Not long after polls closed Tuesday, Pritzker addressed supporters in Chicago. “So Illinois, together, we will carry in our hearts the great purpose of our time so we...
Illinois quick hits: Close race for 6th Congressional District; Budzinski holds narrow lead over Deering
Illinois Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday, defeating political newcomer and attorney Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Washington D.C. for nearly a decade. Salvi edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for change from soaring prices and rising crime rates.
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
Kansas governor race too close to call
(The Center Square) – Kansas' governor race was too close to call entering early Wednesday morning. As of midnight, incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly leads Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 49.4% to 47.5% with 96% of votes tallied. Kelly had a slim lead in polls leading up to the...
RNC files emergency motion to keep polls open in Maricopa County
(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee filed an emergency motion Tuesday to keep polls open in Maricopa County in Arizona. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday evening the motion is because of issues with voting machines in the county. "The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to...
Nevada Corrections director forced to resign demands $1 million severance
(The Center Square) – Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels has requested nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars as severance, the governor’s office announced. Daniels was forced to resign on Sept. 30 after the escape of an inmate from an NDOC facility. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was...
Illinois voters to determine to will serve in Congress
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters decide Tuesday who they will send to Washington, D.C. to represent them in the U.S. Congress. Illinois has several tight races for seats to the U.S. House of Representatives. Illinois' 6th Congressional District features incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Orland...
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Judge: Not counting military ballots could “disenfranchise” military voters
(The Center Square) – A judge will not delay counting military ballots in Wisconsin. A Waukesha County judge on Monday refused to sequester military ballots until they can be verified. I felt that that was a drastic remedy, that I felt that it was at least at a minimum...
Colorado's incumbent Democrats sweep statewide races
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrats in Colorado swept statewide races on Tuesday, according to early and unofficial election results. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet both won reelection early Tuesday night. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold won her race, which the Associated Press called...
Shapiro is next Pennsylvania governor; key House race too close to call
(The Center Square) – Though many uncounted votes remained, Democrat Josh Shapiro is expected to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. By 10:30 pm, Fox News called Shapiro the winner over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg. NBC News followed just before 11 p.m., when 64% of the vote was in and Shapiro had a lead of 55% to 43%.
California Prop. 30 in hands of voters as polls show uncertain fate for tax hike
(The Center Square) – After polls close in California Tuesday night, officials will get the first look at preliminary results for seven statewide ballot initiatives – including one that has voters split, according to recent polls. Recent polls from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the...
