ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Bold predictions for UNC basketball 2022-23 season

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The UNC basketball program tips off the 2022-23 season on Monday night at home against UNCW as we finally reach the start of what could be a special year in Chapel Hill.

UNC enters this season returning four of five starters from a team that went to the national championship game. They have also added transfer Pete Nance plus more depth on the bench.

While UNC faces a tough non-conference schedule plus having to go through the Atlantic Coast Conference, it will be a season filled with plenty of storylines.

With the season approaching here in a few days, we wanted to offer up some potential bold predictions. Now, some may seem less bold than they should but these are just ones we feel like could happen despite being a little more bold.

h

h

R.J. Davis wins the Bob Cousy Award

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4mW8_0iyxnEWP00 Mar 19, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) celebrates a basket against the Baylor Bears during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Going into this season, the focus has been on the four returning starters for North Carolina. But nationally, it's been Armando Bacot and Caleb Love getting most of the attention. The forgotten name for the most part is guard R.J. Davis. UNC fans are VERY familiar with how good Davis can be and as the point guard in this offense, he is the focal point in terms of getting them going on that side of the court. Davis took a big leap forward in his sophomore season and we have every reason to believe he will again in his junior season. And if he does, he has a shot at winning the
Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard in college basketball. It's an award that Davis didn't even crack the preseason watch list. Crazy, right?

The Tar Heels win the ACC but not.....the ACC Tournament

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiWpk_0iyxnEWP00 Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC enters this season as one of the favorites to win it all in April. But before that, the Tar Heels have to get through the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season and tournament to set themselves up with a No. 1 seed. This year, the Tar Heels are the favorites to win the conference and rightfully so. Even with a tough ACC schedule, we are predicting the Tar Heels will win the regular season title for the first time since 2019. However, while that will earn them the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, UNC will fall short there. But that's ok. The main focus is on cutting down the nets in the NCAA Tournament shortly after that. In each of UNC's last four national championships, UNC has NOT won the ACC Tournament.  Which I'm sure UNC will accept that trade off.

Caleb Love becomes a Top 20 pick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CylZy_0iyxnEWP00 Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As it stands right now, UNC guard Caleb Love's draft projection currently stands as a second-round pick in most spots. Love's ceiling right now is probably a late first-round pick. But if he improves, how far can that stock go? Love took a big step forward from his first year to last season and if that happens again, he should certainly raise his stock. The guard opted to come back for another year and improve on his game. If he does that, he could hit the top 20 for the 2023 NBA Draft.

UNC sweeps the Big Ten in non-conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKiJK_0iyxnEWP00 Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot performs in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's non-conference schedule is a tough one this year and it's headlined by three games against the Big Ten. Two of those games will come at a neutral site with the other being played at Indiana as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That's a tough non-conference slate overall but UNC is capable of handling it. UNC can go 3-0 in these games and really make a statement early on in the season with the wins.

Hubert Davis wins national coach of the year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ykya_0iyxnEWP00 Mar 27, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis celebrates after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

In his second season as head coach, Hubert Davis has a big opportunity in front of him going into 2022-23. Davis took over for Roy Williams and took a team that was on the bubble to the national championship game, beating Duke twice along the way. Going into this year, the Tar Heels are among the favorites to win it all and have a special season. If they do that, then it could be a special one for Hubert as well in terms of potentially winning national coach of the year.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Seth Trimble Flashes Athleticism in UNC Debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the second half, North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel blocked a high post, spin, and drive attempt by UNC Wilmington's Trazarien White. The ball fell to UNC guard R.J. Davis who corralled it and turned on the jets the other direction. Seizing the opportunity, freshman guard Seth Trimble sprinted and filled in the lane to Davis' left where Davis hit Trimble with a bounce pass at the top of the key. Trimble then flew off two feet and did a little up and under, hesitation-move midair to draw a foul and lay the ball in for two points.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings

North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC vs. UNCW Preview

ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress) "I don't see it as too much of a difference. I've only been a head coach for one year and so I really feel like that for a long time I will be in a position of listening and learning, and I love being in that position. And I'm enjoying it. I feel the same way this year as I felt last year. I'm excited for the upcoming season and I'm excited for the experiences that we're going to have this year. We're in a good spot." — UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
WILMINGTON, NC
gopack.com

NC State at Louisville Game Time Set

RALEIGH, N.C. – The ACC has announced the game time for the Pack's road contest at Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. No. 17 NC State closes out its home schedule against...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener

The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
elonnewsnetwork.com

Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts crowned Homecoming royalty

Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were overjoyed after being crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. Elon University seniors Christina Carr and Mahogany Madden-Roberts were greeted by a cheering crowd of students, alumni and families after they were crowned Homecoming royalty on Nov. 5. The ten candidates were presented on the...
ELON, NC
WNCT

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy