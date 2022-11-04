Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Pettiford Creek nestled in a beautiful, treed area with fish to catch
A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
carolinacoastonline.com
Next meeting of N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will take place Nov. 16-18
EMERALD ISLE — The next meeting of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) will take place Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Inn in Emerald Isle. This is another important moment in the ongoing fight for fisheries management reform led by Coastal Conservation Association of N.C. Event Details:. What: N.C...
carolinacoastonline.com
Parker Honda donates to Hope Mission Ministries
MOREHEAD CITY — Parker Honda of Morehead City recently donated $755 to Hope Mission Ministries. The dealership raised the funds during a 50/50 raffle held in conjunction with its Trunk-Or-Treat event Oct. 26. Hope Mission Ministries of Morehead City consists of five separate 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations: Hope Mission...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bruce Dye, 76; service November 13
Bruce Theodore Dye, 76, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday November 13, 2022, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Manley Rose officiating. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Steven Melton, 69; incomplete
Steven Franklin Melton, 69, of Newport, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Carteret House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 6, 7 & 8
Maria C. Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home. Her funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, November 12th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, November 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Underhill, 76; incomplete
Robert Lee Underhill, 76, of Cedar Point, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Historical Preservation Society ceremonies to honor veterans
— The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society will sponsor two ceremonies Nov. 11 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City to honor, not only American veterans, but three British sailors who were killed during World War II defending the county’s coast. The programs will be held, weather permitting, depending on the impacts of a tropical system expected in the county on Friday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River
— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Dees, 26; incomplete
Tyler Dees, 26, of Newport, died Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret’s Fall Festival draws good crowd on spring-like Saturday
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s annual Fall Festival went off with nary a hitch Saturday afternoon, as a big crowd enjoyed great music, plenty of craft vendors, hayrides and a variety of food trucks to satisfy any palate. The event was in Community Park behind town hall off...
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Smith, 55; service November 9
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at Munden Funeral Home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Zone push: Planning board OK on change to R-6 for Water St.
Swansboro Planning Board, asked by town commissioners to consider downzoning a section of Water Street, has recommended a change. Now it is up to town commissioners to decided if that section of waterfront between Through the Looking Glass and Casper’s Marina should be changed from Business-2 Historic District Overlay to Residential-6.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bobby Moses; service November 12
Master Gunnery Sergeant Bobby J. Moses, USMC, Ret. of Raleigh, and formerly of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Bobby honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Master Gunnery...
carolinacoastonline.com
Jimmy Gregory, 76; no service
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC, son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Doris Willis, 90; no service
Doris “LaVee” Willis, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care of Raleigh. “LaVee” was born on February 22, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Edgar and Maude Bass. She spent many years caring for others as a licensed nurse. “LaVee” had a nurturing and loving soul. Family was important to her, and she will be deeply missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We urgently need your help
Friends, we urgently need your help. The Boy Scouts of America has a terminal disease. It is dying a slow but persistent death. It all began several years ago when a bunch of lawyers sueded the Scouting Organization for Sexual Abuse of some of its Scouting youth. The abuse occurred over 30 years ago but there is no statute of limitations for sexual abuse and there was the potential for lawyers to make a lot of money.
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle’s Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 26
EMERALD ISLE — One of the area’s most festive and scenic Christmas parades is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Thousands of people will line Highway 58 well before the 2 p.m. start. Last year, when the parade returned after a COVID-related absence, town officials said it was the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Marjorie Beaumont, 95; incomplete
Marjorie Beaumont, 95, of Newport, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
