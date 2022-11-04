Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Free family-friendly festival and welcome walk to take place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Welcome Walk & Festival will take place in San Antonio on Saturday. The free festival celebrates the journey and cultural heritage of immigrants and refugees who have made San Antonio their home. “For more than 300 years, San Antonio has been a city...
KSAT 12
Tallest, rarest birds in North America spotted on Texas coast
PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Whooping cranes are the tallest and rarest birds in North America and they’re returning to Texas for their annual migration. Whooping cranes make an annual 2,500-mile migration from Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada to the coastal marshes of Texas. The migration...
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots
SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Construction on the space is set to begin this month and wrap up at the end of January.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
Dark side of the moon: How and when to see Tuesday morning's solar eclipse in Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — A bad moon on the rise? Central Texans have a chance to see a rare phenomenon on Tuesday morning, as an eclipse will cause an ominous "Blood Moon" in the sky. The total lunar eclipse will take place in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov....
foxsanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer
Many of the compounds used to treat water from the Edwards Aquifer are unregulated, even though some are associated with increased cancer risk.
KSAT 12
Explosion beneath sculpture of Lenin in San Antonio puzzles passersby
SAN ANTONIO – Crime scene tape once again encircled a large area surrounding the giant but now damaged shiny steel sculpture of Lenin with a tiny Mao balanced on his head. Investigators with San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Arson Bureau were back at the scene Tuesday looking for clues, besides the surveillance video that caught the explosion in the early morning hours of Monday.
worldatlas.com
5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas
Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo sends more than 18,000 critically endangered toad tadpoles to native Puerto Rico
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo sent more than 18,000 tadpoles of the critically endangered Puerto Rican crested toad to Puerto Rico last week where they were released back into their natural habitat. It’s a new record for the species, according to the zoo, which sent more than...
KSAT 12
Share the Shoes drive collects shoes and socks for San Antonio kids in need
A good pair of socks and shoes is something so many families take for granted – and it is something that so many families need. It is time for Share the Shoes, an initiative to collect new socks and shoes to help kids in the community. KSAT Community is partnering with Zapatos and SAPD for the program.
KSAT 12
RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown. Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.
Bexar County to open $30M Highway 211 extension on the Far Westside next week
The extension will relieve traffic times.
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
KSAT 12
Dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in school uniforms
SAN ANTONIO – Children who wear school uniforms could be exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals, according to a recent study. The study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, some uniforms have higher levels of potentially dangerous PFAS than other types of children’s clothing tested, such as bibs, hats, and swimsuits.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
Comments / 0