ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Tallest, rarest birds in North America spotted on Texas coast

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Whooping cranes are the tallest and rarest birds in North America and they’re returning to Texas for their annual migration. Whooping cranes make an annual 2,500-mile migration from Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada to the coastal marshes of Texas. The migration...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Explosion beneath sculpture of Lenin in San Antonio puzzles passersby

SAN ANTONIO – Crime scene tape once again encircled a large area surrounding the giant but now damaged shiny steel sculpture of Lenin with a tiny Mao balanced on his head. Investigators with San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Arson Bureau were back at the scene Tuesday looking for clues, besides the surveillance video that caught the explosion in the early morning hours of Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worldatlas.com

5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas

Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in school uniforms

SAN ANTONIO – Children who wear school uniforms could be exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals, according to a recent study. The study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, some uniforms have higher levels of potentially dangerous PFAS than other types of children’s clothing tested, such as bibs, hats, and swimsuits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy