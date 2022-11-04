Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Wood County Community Health Center offers Preventative Care Incentive Program
Wood County Community Health Center is offering a preventative care incentive program. Preventative health screenings are important to maintain or improve a person’s quality of life and prevent disability and even premature death. Theses screenings can help the patient’s medical provider to recognize any early stage health changes and use available treatments to improve longevity and quality of life.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Schools invites public to apply for strategic planning committee
PERRYSBURG — At its Oct. 4 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create a Strategic Planning Committee. The mission of the SPC is to renew, build upon, expand and rethink initiatives from the current plan as well as outline new directions. An inclusive and highly effective...
sent-trib.com
It’s a wrap for Rossford citizens academy
ROSSFORD — Policy changes and other goals were realized as the first Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy graduated 16 members of the public on Wednesday. “It was the human factor that we learned,” Joseph Baz, one of the students, said. “We humanized each other.”. Prior to the...
sent-trib.com
Way library welcomes Sharona Muir for an author reading
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library welcomes Sharona Muir, noted author of eco-fiction and professor of creative writing and English at Bowling Green State University, on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Muir will read selections from her prize-winning new novel, “Animal Truth and Other Stories.” After the reading, the audience is invited to ask questions and chat informally with the author.
sent-trib.com
Applications due for Elmwood board of education vacancy
BLOOMDALE — There is a vacancy on the Elmwood Board of Education, due to the resignation of Brian King, and the remaining board members have 30 days to fill it. King, who is in his 17th year, resigned from the school board effective Friday due to moving out of the district, said board President Debbie Reynolds,
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Bowling Green domestic violence shelter is among 67 service providers in the state to be awarded $3.6 million to support victims of crime. The Cocoon will receive $54,924. The Cocoon is available to help anyone experiencing abuse 24/7 every day of the year. A trained advocate can be reached by calling 419-373-1730 and selection option 2. All services are provided at no cost.
sent-trib.com
BG church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
sent-trib.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
sent-trib.com
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
sent-trib.com
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the candidates
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the candidates in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of...
sent-trib.com
Eddie Cramer
Eddie Cramer, 83, of North Baltimore passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. Eddie was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 13, 1938 to the late Carl and Reta (McCartney) Cramer. Eddie married Barbara Konrad and they were divorce. He then married Sandra Griffith on August 21, 1987 and she preceded her in death on January 13, 2021. Eddie is survived by his children: Gay (Dan) Hillard, Dennis (Lori) Cramer, Tina Cramer, Lynne (John Hentorne) Kidd, Stephanie Cramer, Holli (Jerry) Thomas, Michael (Deanna) Cramer, John Doyle Griffith, LaDonna Glary, Lona Wittenmeyer, Luster Howes, Carolyn (Cecil) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; a brother Arthur Cramer. He was preceded in death by his son Sam McCartney; siblings: Josephine McCartney, Karen Kimberland, Florence Murry, Raymond, Alvin and Stanley “Bud” Cramer.
sent-trib.com
Reel Art Screening of ‘Seven Men From Now’ at Way Public Library
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the “American film Seven Men From Now.”. The 1956 American Western film “Seven Men from Now” was directed by Budd Boetticher and starred Randolph Scott, Gail Russell and Lee Marvin. A former sheriff blames himself for his wife’s death during a Wells Fargo robbery and vows to track down and kill the seven men responsible.
sent-trib.com
Students of the Month: Otsego High School
TONTOGANY — Abby Eberly was named the October Student of the Month at Otsego High School. Also honored were junior Trenton Euler, sophomore Jordyn-Lee Barnett and freshman Summer Olson. Eberly is the daughter of Kevin and Liz Eberly, Grand Rapids. She participates in National Honor Society, Second and Seven...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: After third reading, BG’s amendment to city’s anti-discrimination ordinance passes
Controversial amendments protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law were adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the amendments, which were introduced by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday. The meeting was moving from the Bowling Green city building to the Wood County Job and Family Services, to accommodate the expected large crowd. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
sent-trib.com
Shop, eat at church holiday bazaar in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St/, is having the annual holiday bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The canned items (in pint or quart jars) are the famous snippled beans, crystal pickles, beets, corn relish, dill and bread/butter pickles. All food items we sell are in plastic or Styrofoam carryout containers. Ready-to-go soups are snippled bean, vegetable beef, chili and chicken paprikash. Sandwiches (with buns) are beef, chicken, sloppy Joes and smoked sausage. Individual portions of homemade desserts are available, as well as Christmas items, walker bags, pumpkin rolls, homemade bakery including homemade pies, buckeyes and candy.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
sent-trib.com
Wind causes power outage
Firefighters with the Bowling Green Fire Division and public utility workers remove a roof that was blown off Saturday at the electrical substation along Poe Road. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter said that high winds hit the roof and the rubber membrane part rolled backed into the transformer, causing a widespread outage in the northwest part of the city. Crews from Bowling Green electric, fire and the public works division mobilized to get the roof removed and make the repairs, Tretter said. Power was restored before 6:30 p.m. Tretter also credited the Bowling Green Police Division dispatchers with managing a large call volume and the other emergency responses. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
BGSU locks down Air Force in 62-58 win
In a battle of Falcons vs. Falcons, Bowling Green State University men’s basketball won its fifth straight home opener at the Stroh Center, downing the Air Force Academy Monday, 62-58. Air Force opened a quick 13-2 lead, but BGSU battled back, taking a 19-18 lead on a drive by...
