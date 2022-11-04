readers have bestowed Best of the Best honors on eight resorts in the Coachella Valley. Is your favorite resort among them?

Read full article on original website
Though powered by state-of-the-art solar panels, the Trading Post has overlooked Palm Canyon for almost a century—who built it, and why?
William Frederick Pester, aka the “Hermit of Palm Springs,” came to the Coachella Valley sometime after 1906. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. As part of the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the Indian Canyons maintain thousands of years of cultural heritage and history and remain one of the most popular tourist attractions in Palm Springs. On any given day, you’ll find families picnicking beneath blonde-skirted palm trees, hikers setting out on sandy trails, bird enthusiasts scanning the horizon with binoculars in hand, and horses carrying their riders across mountain-fed streams.
Whipple Russell Architects embraces all the earthly elements at a Bighorn Golf Club home.
Desert landscapes can be an exercise in extremes. While earth and air are in ample supply, other fundamental elements are often conspicuously absent. When it came time to build a new home situated on the Mountains course at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, “the client really wished to see as much nature as possible from inside the house, with the beautiful landscape of the golf course through the rear pocketing doors and the mountains and sky through the clerestory windows in the great room,” says architect and project manager Yoav Weiss of Whipple Russell Architects, the Los Angeles firm led by principal architect Marc Whipple. “The only two elements that were missing were water and fire.”
An Architect Paints the Desert
Hour Azure I, 2022, Oil and cold wax on board, 30 x 40. Well known Los Angeles architect Leo Marmol is no stranger to the desert. As managing partner of Marmol Radziner, he has produced adept restorations of several iconic midcentury modern buildings here, including the Kaufmann House, Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Center, and Trina Turk’s “Ship of the Desert” house. He even built a pre-fabricated house for himself outside of Desert Hot Springs.
Spiced Sips
The Fade to Black at The Steakhouse at Agua Caliente. This fair-weathered desert may not experience an autumnal changing of the leaves or blizzard-white winters — although it did snow in Palm Springs in January 1979! — but that doesn’t mean we renounce rich fall flavors. This season, bartenders across the Coachella Valley are mixing up libations that lean into ambrosial notes of spice and smoke. Thoughtfully layered components, including house-infused spirits and fresh herbs, create a nuanced depth to these drinks that calls to mind the warmth of a holiday meal at home and the coziness of a good book cracked open beside the fireplace. Forget pumpkin spice (except for the one cocktail in this list that incorporates it, of course). Here are nine concoctions to ease you into the spirit of the season.
