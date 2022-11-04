Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will offer the only local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada. We are so excited to welcome Alejandra Falconi...
Election Night in Nevada
Nov. 8 is election night across the country and as results come in from across southern Nevada, 8 News Now will be keeping this page up to date with the latest information on what is happening at the polls and beyond. This live blog has been archived. Updates
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
KOLO TV Reno
Hundreds of Nevadans wait in line, brave rain to cast their ballot Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada voters hit the polls and waited in line to cast ballots on Election Day. The line wrapped around the tent at the Centennial voting center before the doors even opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Did not know how long the line was...
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week. The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille. Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion. Guests...
KOLO TV Reno
Tiny Toes Foundation launches holiday fundraiser for children with extra medical expenses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiny Toes Foundation is dedicated to helping families of children with complex medical conditions. The non-profit was founded by two moms, Callie Bigrigg and Amy Echard, who experienced first hand the emotional and financial challenges of having a medically-complex child. Callie Bigrigg and Amy Echard and...
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
KOLO TV Reno
Where to cast your ballot on Election Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday is Election Day and polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout Nevada. Washoe County will have 66 locations open. They include The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the Downtown, South Valleys, Sparks, and Incline Village libraries, and the Washoe County Complex. There will also be polling locations at many schools and community centers throughout the county.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
newsnationnow.com
Nevada Senate race remains tight in perennial swing state
LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — While the majority of Nevada voters live in Las Vegas and Clark County, areas that historically vote blue, any winning race on the stateside will likely require a nod from Reno and Washoe County to the north. The contest between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and...
KOLO TV Reno
Bench scoring, freshmen help pace Nevada MBB to 84-71 win over Utah Tech
Program expands mental health and substance abuse services to rural communities in Northern NV. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD urges safety with time change
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.
news3lv.com
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City students to honor veterans this week
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City will spend the week honoring veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday this Friday. Veterans from all military branches, as well as families of students, are encouraged to participate in events taking place Wednesday and Thursday. “It is important for...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
Comments / 0