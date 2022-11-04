ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for game vs. Patriots

Jonathan Taylor won't play against the Patriots on Sunday. After missing practice all week with an ankle injury, the Colts' star running back was officially ruled out on Friday. Indy will turn to a combination of running backs to replace Taylor, including Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Damien Harris inactive for Patriots against Colts

BOSTON – The Patriots will be shorthanded in the backfield on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.Running back Damien Harris, who was listed as questionable after missing practice all week with an illness, is inactive for Sunday's game.Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, and J.J. Taylor will be the team's active running backs.Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also among those who won't suit up for the Patriots.The Patriots had already ruled out offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon with concussions, along with DeVante Parker (knee). Safety Kyle Dugger, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, returns to the field on Sunday. WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Colts game! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, with the Pats and the Colts set to kick things off at 1 p.m. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Zack Moss inactive for Colts in Week 9

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will not play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots. Moss was traded from Buffalo to Indy earlier in the week. But despite Jonathan Taylor being sidelined with an ankle sprain, the team has opted not to make Moss one of their actives Sunday. That leaves Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay as the available running backs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Pats' defense dominates Colts, Ehlinger in 26-3 rout

FOXBORO -- The Patriots may not be nearly as mighty as they were during their dynastic days. But they showed on Sunday that they're still capable of putting an opponent in a blender when a bad team makes a trip to Gillette Stadium.This time, it was the free-falling Indianapolis Colts who came to Foxboro, fresh off firing their offensive coordinator and one week removed from handing the starting quarterback job to the tremendously inexperienced Sam Ehlinger.Things went about as well as you would have expected for them, with the Indianapolis offense struggling mightily all day long in what ended up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy