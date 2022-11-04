Read full article on original website
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – After Raúl Labrador knocked off long-time incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in May’s Republican primary, it started off as a close race between Labrador and democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh. Idaho hasn’t sent a democrat to the Attorney General’s office since 1991.
Idaho GOP US House incumbent Mike Simpson is reelected
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was reelected Tuesday in deeply conservative Idaho. Fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher was leading his opponents, but that race was too early to call. Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in...
Department of Labor names new economist for eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ryan Whitesides is the new Idaho Department of Labor regional labor economist for eastern Idaho. Headquartered in Idaho Falls, Whitesides’ area includes covering Butte, Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison, Jefferson and Teton counties. Whitesides received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business...
Election 2022: Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 9:03 p.m. Republican Brad Little wins reelection for governor in Idaho. 9:02 p.m. Republican Harriet Hageman wins election to U.S. House in Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District. 9:01 p.m. Republican Mike Crapo wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Idaho. 7:10 p.m. Republican Mark Gordon...
Longtime Idaho House speaker Bedke wins lieutenant governor race
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two highly-anticipated races are Idaho governor and lieutenant governor. Since current Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin lost in the primary to Governor Brad Little, a new lieutenant governor will need to be selected. In the running are Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler.
Critchfield secures victory for Idaho’s next state superintendent
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In another over-throwing of an incumbent in the Republican primary, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield took on democratic candidate Terry Gilbert. Gilbert is a life-long educator, teaching from elementary to college levels, for nearly 45 years. Meanwhile, Critchfield served the last seven...
Leading Idaho funds runway improvements to St. Anthony Community Airport
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Grant funds in the amount of $1.7 million from Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative helped repair and replace sections of badly damaged runway at the small community airport in St. Anthony in October. The funds were used in conjunction with Idaho Airport Aid Program funding to complete the runway reconstruction and eliminate a significant safety hazard.
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House. A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman leaned on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community to connect with rural voters in the least-populated state.
3 things to know this morning – November 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Governor Brad Little has been re-elected as Governor of Idaho, beating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent activist Ammon Bundy. In Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon was also re-elected. 2. Idaho Falls School District...
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 7:10 p.m. Republican Mark Gordon wins reelection for governor in Wyoming. ORIGINAL: There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Once...
Idaho tax collections back on track after October revenue
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management...
Emergency change to Soda Springs polling location
CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Election officials in Caribou County had to make an emergency change to the polling location for Soda Springs. The new location will be at the Tigert Middle School auxiliary gym at 250 East 2nd South. Voters are asked to use the east parking lot...
Rocky Mountain Power prepares for weather related impacts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring a storm system moving into the area that could produce a prolonged period of strong winds and moderate to potentially heavy precipitation starting early Monday morning, Nov. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The storm system could cause weather-related outages.
Significant amount of oil recovered from Pocatello Creek oil spill, minimal impact to Portneuf River
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Local, state and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 1,800 gallons of oil. Since arriving on-site, crews have prevented any significant discharge of the oil from impacting the Portneuf River. The spill was reported to officials...
Bonds and levies on the ballot in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The new Bonneville County Elections Office will be counting votes after the polls close at 8 p.m. This is where Kailey Galaviz will be throughout the evening for updates. Some major points of interest in Bonneville County for this election is the District 91...
Big & Rich to play first concert at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Country super duo Big & Rich will be the first concert at Hero Arena at the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The concert is set to start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on...
Election 2022: Polls open until 8 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Once they close and results start to come in, we will be posting...
Idaho joins $16 million multistate settlements over Experian data breaches
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday Idaho, along with a coalition of other states, has agreed to two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also obtained a separate...
