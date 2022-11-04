“Water made this land.” This is how Malik Bartholomew, a seventh generation New Orleanian and founder of Know NOLA Tours, kicked off his tour of African influences on the city’s architecture. He starts each walking tour of Black architecture with this phrase to highlight how the ground that New Orleans is built upon was once submerged in the Gulf of Mexico, and how over millennia the Mississippi River deposited the soil that would become the land we were now standing on.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO