The transfer portal action is over. The summer international trip is over. Speculating on how the freshmen will look is over. Wondering if Justice Sueing will ever actually play in a basketball game is over. The off-season is over, and so is the pre-season. We longer longer have to use our imaginations to guess how the 124th iteration of Ohio State men’s basketball will look — now we can use our eyes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO