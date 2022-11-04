Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Walz reelected Minnesota Gov., defeats Dr. Scott Jensen
MINNEAPOLIS – Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic — including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He...
740thefan.com
ND voters will decide on term limits for governor, lawmakers
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans will decide Tuesday whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to the state constitution that limits lawmakers to eight cumulative years each in the state House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice.
Comments / 0