North Dakota State

740thefan.com

Walz reelected Minnesota Gov., defeats Dr. Scott Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS – Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic — including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

ND voters will decide on term limits for governor, lawmakers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans will decide Tuesday whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to the state constitution that limits lawmakers to eight cumulative years each in the state House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice.
WASHINGTON STATE

