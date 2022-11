City of Sanibel moved the Hurricane Reentry Pass and Business Tax Receipt program to the Title Group of Fort Myers Ltd. office at the RE/MAX building, 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive, in Fort Myers. Hurricane Passes and BTRs are issued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Tuesday when they will be issued beginning at 9 a.m. at the new location. The office will be closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO