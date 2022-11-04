Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
UNM students on edge following structure fire at abandoned fraternity house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at an abandoned fraternity house off Yale and Lomas near UNM’s campus has students worried for their safety. The fire is the second at an abandoned building in the area, in less than six months. UNM students who live near the abandoned building along Greek Row say problems at abandoned […]
KRQE News 13
Visit Albuquerque highlights November events
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of events lined up in November. Local events expert Lara Brockway has a list of fun upcoming events. Food Truck Fridays have extended their dates into December. Come to Civic Plaza during lunch on Fridays for a varied assortment of food trucks and live bands organized by mariposa Music Rocks.
Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
rrobserver.com
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
South Valley community gathers to honor lost loved ones with Día de Los Muertos celebration, parade
The celebrations ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Coors closed between Blake and Arenal due to crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Coors is closed in both directions at Ervien Ln. between Blake and Arenal. BCSO says the closure is due to a crash in the area. PNM also has crews on scene to help with a downed power line in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid […]
Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque’s Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center Saturday. Festivities included a walk and run, Indigenous games and dances, land-based learning, a meal, and a youth […]
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive
[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
KOAT 7
Speed camera turned off after citation errors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A speed camera in Albuquerque has been turned off after drivers were incorrectly cited. Albuquerque Police say some drivers were recently cited by a speed camera after it was incorrectly programmed. Police say they are sending letters to drivers who were impacted by the incorrect speed...
KRQE Newsfeed: Election Day, Empty frat house fire, CABQ bus program could end
Take a look at Tuesday's top stories!
