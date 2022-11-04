ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Visit Albuquerque highlights November events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of events lined up in November. Local events expert Lara Brockway has a list of fun upcoming events. Food Truck Fridays have extended their dates into December. Come to Civic Plaza during lunch on Fridays for a varied assortment of food trucks and live bands organized by mariposa Music Rocks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta

Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Coors closed between Blake and Arenal due to crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Coors is closed in both directions at Ervien Ln. between Blake and Arenal. BCSO says the closure is due to a crash in the area. PNM also has crews on scene to help with a downed power line in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque’s Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center Saturday. Festivities included a walk and run, Indigenous games and dances, land-based learning, a meal, and a youth […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive

[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Speed camera turned off after citation errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A speed camera in Albuquerque has been turned off after drivers were incorrectly cited. Albuquerque Police say some drivers were recently cited by a speed camera after it was incorrectly programmed. Police say they are sending letters to drivers who were impacted by the incorrect speed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy