Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
West Virginia out to end skid, saddle Sooners with fifth loss
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and West Virginia coach Neal Brown are trying to keep their teams in a positive mindset entering Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va. The Sooners enter the matchup following a 38-35 loss to Baylor that was Oklahoma’s fourth loss in...
WTRF
Mountaineers battle Kentucky for spot in SBC final
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team continues play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. ET.
WTRF
5 Mountaineers make Big 12 All-Tournament Team
After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
WTRF
WVU presses its way to win in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In some ways, the season opener for WVU men’s basketball was a blast from the past. It also could be very revealing about how Bob Huggins’ current unit, which he believes will excel on defense, will operate this season. In their 76-58 win over...
WTRF
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
WTRF
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
WTRF
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
WTRF
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
WTRF
Tv show looking for actors in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Here’s your chance to become a paid core background extra for the second season filming of “American Rust”. According to KDKA, Filming will start at the end of November with stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, in the Pittsburgh area. Showtime turned down...
Comments / 0