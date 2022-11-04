Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
theadvocate.com
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger "in great position" to return this weekend
LSU sophomore left guard Garrett Dellinger is expected to be back this week against Arkansas, according to LSU coach Brian Kelly. “Garrett Dellinger looked good, we worked him out yesterday,” Kelly said. “I think he’s in a great position that he could play this weekend.”. Dellinger has...
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU's Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game after big Alabama OT victory
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team's next opponent -- Arkansas -- during his weekly press conference Monday, after his program's huge win over No. 6 Alabama in overtime on Saturday. The two teams are set to meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
theadvocate.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
theadvocate.com
Film review: How LSU disrupted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and pulled off an upset
In one of the greatest upsets in Tiger Stadium history, No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night. The Tigers entered as 13.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide. The only larger upset was in 1997 when LSU knocked off top-ranked Florida, which arrived that day as a 16.5-point favorite.
theadvocate.com
After beating Alabama, LSU flips a local defensive lineman in the 2023 class
Less than 24 hours after attending LSU's thrilling overtime win over Alabama, three-star St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter flipped Sunday night to LSU. Carpenter had been committed to UL since July. According to TigerBait.com, LSU offered Carpenter a scholarship before the 32-31 win Saturday night over the Crimson Tide.
theadvocate.com
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend
As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
theadvocate.com
Alexis Morris, one of just a few returning LSU players, takes over the lead chair
Kim Mulkey has made “Piecing it 2gether” the theme of her second season at LSU. The first piece in the puzzle wants to help with the assembly. Senior guard Alexis Morris is the only starter returning from last year’s Tigers, who shocked the college women’s basketball world by going 26-6 overall, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. She wants to be more.
theadvocate.com
Angel Reese gets double-double in LSU debut as Tigers rout Bellarmine
As if LSU wasn’t impressive enough in its two exhibition games, coach Kim Mulkey unleashed transfer forward Angel Reese like she was a secret weapon in Monday’s season opener. In her first 14 minutes as a Tiger, Reese had 21 points and nine rebounds on the way to...
theadvocate.com
One person arrested after LSU fans storm the field following win over Alabama
After fans stormed onto the Tiger Stadium field Saturday night after LSU's win against Alabama, one person was arrested for battery of an officer, an LSU spokesperson said. In the incident, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy received minor injuries, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman. The name of the...
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Playoff berth is about experience more than close destination for St. Amant
Being the last team placed on a playoff bracket is not always considered to be a prize. But for St. Amant coach David Oliver the chance to make a relatively short trip to play fifth-seeded Zachary Friday is both those things. “I won’t lie … the month of October was...
theadvocate.com
Cecilia opens playoffs with dangerous first-round opponent in Franklinton
Cecilia football coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Friday. The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their past seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
theadvocate.com
Southern men's basketball team using disappointing finish last season as motivation
A new basketball season is underway, but the Southern men’s basketball team hasn’t forgotten about its last campaign. With three weeks left in the 2021-22 season, the Jaguars were in first place in the SWAC with a 10-3 record. Suddenly, shots that fell early in the season weren’t going down, and a pair of home losses punctuated a 3-3 finish.
theadvocate.com
Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences
Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
theadvocate.com
Happy's Irish Pub faces hearing in first noise enforcement by Baton Rouge alcohol board
A conflict over the noise from one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars will serve as the test case for more-aggressive enforcement of the parish’s noise ordinance by officers who regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a public hearing...
Comments / 0