SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’

In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’

There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode

The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past

At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected

The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?

