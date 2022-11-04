Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter
To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
one37pm.com
How Costuming and Style Helped to Make Chadwick Boseman the Black Panther
A look at the style and costuming that helped bring the character to life. Where were you the first time you saw Black Panther? I was at a movie theater with my friends on opening night in a sold out theater, and the energy was electric. At that time (2018) streaming was still sort of in the newer stages so to speak, so many of us were putting most of our television/movie efforts into that, and waiting for theater releases to hit those platforms. That meant that a good percentage of my friends (including myself) hadn’t been to the movie theater since the release of Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out the year prior.
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Responds To Hopes That He Will Direct An Upcoming Avengers Movie
We asked the filmmaker about his future in the MCU.
Ryan Coogler Admits He Did Consider Recasting T'Challa For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
2020 saw the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The T'Challa actor died from colon cancer months before "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was set to begin production. Marvel Studios postponed the highly-anticipated sequel to the Oscar phenomenon, giving the cast and crew time to grieve over the late actor and decide on next steps. Director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Cinematic Universe architect Kevin Feige ultimately decided not to recast the role of T'Challa, a decision that led to mixed reception, especially from Boseman's brother (via TMZ).
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Men's Health
Lupita Nyong’o Was Initally ‘Frustrated’ Reading the Wakanda Forever Script
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some initial concerns with her character's journey in Wakanda Forever. The sequel will see Nyong'o's Nakia and all other characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa aka...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Danai Gurira on Continuing Chadwick Boseman's Legacy
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will find the great nation under siege following the passing of King T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) and his decree to open their borders. A new threat rises from the deep, and Wakanda must rally its forces against world powers seeking to take advantage of their perceived vulnerability. On the front lines of their defense are the mighty Dora Milaje, a group of warriors led by Danai Gurira’s General Okoye.
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Polygon
Chadwick Boseman’s best performances beyond Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman passed away two years ago this past August. The 43-year-old actor amassed a number of accolades and awards in his two-decade-long career, ultimately breaking through into mainstream stardom with his leading role in 2018’s Black Panther. Boseman became a cultural sensation through his portrayal of King T’Challa,...
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Polygon
Chadwick Boseman’s role in shaping Black Panther was even bigger than we knew
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to theaters on Nov. 11, Marvel Entertainment has released the first in a series of behind-the-scenes deep dives about the making of the movie. The first episode of Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, hosted by essayist and veteran Black Panther comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, starts with an emotional wallop: a personal recollection about what the first Black Panther film meant to Coates, and an initial conversation with director Ryan Coogler, who was deep in editing on Wakanda Forever when this episode was recorded.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
