ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jerry Jones Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision To Explore Options To Sell Commanders

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TSRK_0iyxiwfY00

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The news that embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring his options when it comes to selling part or all of his share in the franchise made major waves across the NFL this week.

But Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, cautioned that just because Snyder hired Bank of America to explore his options doesn't necessarily mean he's willing to give up a controlling stake of the franchise.

During his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said he thinks "all options are on the table" for Snyder, whether it be selling a minority share of the Commanders or removing himself from the franchise entirely.

"Well, I don't think I was necessarily surprised because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team, 40 percent, from his other partners," Jones said. And at the same time, he's entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources, almost unthinkable economic resources. And so these are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you're going to get there and what you're going to look like when you get there. So this doesn't surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be.

"It sounds like I'm saying that," Jones said when asked whether he believes Snyder is only selling a minority stake in the Commanders," but I really am saying I bet that all options are on the table, and then you see what might be possible. And that's what I think this exercise is. Let's look and see what our options are here. See where the big interest is, what makes the most sense, in their case, to the Snyders, and then go from there. It's one thing to sit there at your table and draw up all your plans and figure out how you're going to get it done financially. But you in the mirror, in this case, you need more, and that's a third party, so he's out testing the waters."

Jones pointed out that Snyder has been trying to finance a new stadium for the Commanders, and he could need the cash from a minority owner to make that happen.

That said, he could also be bowing to the mounting public pressure that he sell the team.

Snyder has been the source of controversy for a while, and it has become clear that some around the league would like him to give up control of the team — with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay even saying "there is merit to remove" Snyder.

It's possible that the NFL could vote to force Snyder out of his ownership seat, but that likely won't happen any time soon, as the league's investigation into Snyder is still ongoing. Commissioner Roger Goodell asked last month for other owners to withhold judgment on Snyder until that investigation is complete.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Commanders Fan Has 2-Word Message For Dan Snyder

A Washington Commanders fan has a two-word message for Dan Snyder on Sunday. The Commanders are reportedly considering a sale of the franchise. Despite Snyder repeatedly saying he would "never" sell the team, he appears to at least be considering it. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Commanders could...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9

These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

Amid rumors of the Dallas Cowboys monitoring Odell Beckham Jr., a former Cowboys star appears to approve of his old team adding the wide receiver. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys are "expected to be in the mix" on Beckham when he's ready to sign. The free agent is recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the Super Bowl.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
JACKSON, MS
People

Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77 After Rare Brain Disease

Judy was diagnosed in 2020 with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease Judy Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl winning NFL coach Tom Coughlin, died Tuesday morning at age 77. In a statement released to PEOPLE, Tom wrote, "My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77." "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Vick

Few NFL players this century have been as exciting to watch as Michael Vick. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick starred in the league for more than a decade, playing for the Falcons and Eagles, before retiring. Vick now does NFL coverage for FOX Sports. The former Virginia...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy