Jerry Jones Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision To Explore Options To Sell Commanders

The news that embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring his options when it comes to selling part or all of his share in the franchise made major waves across the NFL this week.

But Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, cautioned that just because Snyder hired Bank of America to explore his options doesn't necessarily mean he's willing to give up a controlling stake of the franchise.

During his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said he thinks "all options are on the table" for Snyder, whether it be selling a minority share of the Commanders or removing himself from the franchise entirely.

"Well, I don't think I was necessarily surprised because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team, 40 percent, from his other partners," Jones said. And at the same time, he's entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources, almost unthinkable economic resources. And so these are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you're going to get there and what you're going to look like when you get there. So this doesn't surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be.

"It sounds like I'm saying that," Jones said when asked whether he believes Snyder is only selling a minority stake in the Commanders," but I really am saying I bet that all options are on the table, and then you see what might be possible. And that's what I think this exercise is. Let's look and see what our options are here. See where the big interest is, what makes the most sense, in their case, to the Snyders, and then go from there. It's one thing to sit there at your table and draw up all your plans and figure out how you're going to get it done financially. But you in the mirror, in this case, you need more, and that's a third party, so he's out testing the waters."

Jones pointed out that Snyder has been trying to finance a new stadium for the Commanders, and he could need the cash from a minority owner to make that happen.

That said, he could also be bowing to the mounting public pressure that he sell the team.

Snyder has been the source of controversy for a while, and it has become clear that some around the league would like him to give up control of the team — with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay even saying "there is merit to remove" Snyder.

It's possible that the NFL could vote to force Snyder out of his ownership seat, but that likely won't happen any time soon, as the league's investigation into Snyder is still ongoing. Commissioner Roger Goodell asked last month for other owners to withhold judgment on Snyder until that investigation is complete.