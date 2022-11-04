Jerry Jones Says He 'Expects' Ezekiel Elliot To Play Sunday vs. Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are on a bye this week after defeating the Chicago Bears 49-29 last Sunday.

Making the start for Ezekiel Elliott who was out with a knee/thigh injury last week, Tony Pollard rushed for 131 yards on only 14 carries and found the end zone three times.

The strong performance by Pollard doesn't appear to have pushed Elliott's timetable to return back, however, as Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said today that he "expects" Ezekiel Elliott to return against the Packers in Week 10.

“I expect Zeke back against Green Bay," Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan Friday, according to Jon Machota.

Though Elliott has accrued nearly 30 more rushing attempts than any other Dallas back this season, Tony Pollard has inarguably been Dallas' most efficient rusher.

Compared to Elliott's 4.1 yards per carry, Pollard is averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Trailing only Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in terms of yards per carry this season, Pollard is tied with Jacksonville's Travis Etienne and Chicago's Khalil Herbert for the league-lead in efficiency among tailbacks.

With extra recovery time stemming from their bye this week, Dallas is hoping they can utilize both Pollard and Elliott in their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.