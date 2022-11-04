Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Binance To Liquidate FTX’s FTT Holdings “Due To Recent Revelations”
Binance will sell the remaining FTX’s FTT tokens on its balance sheet according to the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ”. Making the announcement late Sunday, CZ noted that the decision was reached “due to recent revelations that have come to light”. “As part of...
zycrypto.com
MATIC, XRP, Solana, DOGE Ripe For November Boost As Bitcoin Bulls Eye $25,000 Breakout
Despite macroeconomic uncertainty with the Fed and the Bank of England raising interest rates, Bitcoin held tightly above $20,000. In the past seven days, the top cryptocurrency has grown by 2% and was trading at $20,721 after a 2.40% drop in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, Ethereum...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Wants The Crypto Industry To Limit Its Reliance On Institutional Investors — Here’s Why
Vitalik Buterin wants the digital assets industry to taper its pursuit of institutional investors. He argues that the ecosystem had not yet attained the sort of maturity that would enable them to thrive with other classes of investors. The inflow of institutional capital has played a vital role in keeping...
zycrypto.com
Cathie Wood reveals her first BTC investment is in over $7 million of unrealized profit
Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, has revealed that she first bought $100,000 worth of BTC at a price of around $250 back in 2015 and has held it until now — putting the investment in massive unrealized profit of over $7.6 million. In an...
zycrypto.com
FTX-Alameda’s Financial Crisis Sends Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Tumbling As The Week Opens
The crisis rocking FTX and Alameda have adversely affected the prices of major digital assets as they record double-digit losses. Sam Bankman-Fried downplays the reports that his firm is standing on brittle ice, saying, “FTX is fine.”. Binance states that it will begin unloading the last of its FTT...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: New Dates In The SEC vs Ripple Case Point Towards A Final Court Verdict In Q1 2023
XRP adherents may have to wait until the first quarter of 2023 for the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit to be finalized following a new plot twist in the case’s timeline. As per a court document posted by James Filan, a former U.S. prosecutor, Judge Torres granted the SEC’s Motion to Extend the time for all parties to file Reply Briefs.
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network Astounds Holders, Uniswap and Dash 2 Trade Holders Alike With Immense Success
Bitcoin’s price has remained relatively stagnant recently, but this has not stopped altcoins from breaking out. Altcoin season has arrived, and many of these smaller caps will begin surging through the ranks. Oryen Network represents one example, already 100% up, and Uniswap and Dash 2 Trade investors have certainly...
zycrypto.com
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA
Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
zycrypto.com
CZ: Twitter Might look to adopt crypto if it carries on with membership plans
The CEO of Binance hints at a possible integration of cryptocurrencies into the popular social networking service platform Twitter. This comes after Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla, finalized the highly anticipated purchase of the Twitter application. What are the chances of Twitter integrating digital?
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin.com’s VERSE Utility Token Public Sale Goes Live
The Bitcoin.com team has unveiled its VERSE token sale to the public. Whitelisted users can acquire assets with various cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The move is critical in expanding access to decentralized finance through a utility token. VERSE Public Sale Goes Live. The Bitcoin.com team announced the launch of its VERSE...
zycrypto.com
Why BNB, Pancakeswap, and Tamadoge have a hard time competing with Oryen ICO
The Oryen ICO has enabled the Oryen token (ORY) to set itself apart from the competition due to its unique features. As a newer crypto option with an incredible compounding interest feature, it makes staking a whole lot better by staking directly from the wallet. Traders can buy ORY tokens...
Bao Tong, former top aide of Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang, dies
Most senior Chinese Communist party official jailed over Tiananmen pro-democracy movement became one of party’s most vociferous critics
zycrypto.com
Can BudBlockz Transcend Cardano And Polygon?
The launch of Bitcoin, the first blockchain and cryptocurrency project, paved the way for the numerous cryptocurrency projects in the market. The introduction of different types of cryptocurrencies has, in turn, allowed for other innovations such as NFT marketplaces, decentralized finance(De-Fi) applications, and trading platforms. BudBlockz is one of the...
zycrypto.com
Tezro: Bringing Instant Messaging and Digital Assets Services Under One Roof
PARIS, FRANCE / NOVEMBER 7th 2022 / Safety is every crypto enthusiast’s top-most priority. After all, you wouldn’t want your cryptocurrency wallet to be compromised and your coins stolen. Tezro is one such service that goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to keeping your information safe. Hackers cannot access your cash stored in Tezro since it uses the most cutting-edge encryption methods currently in use. Furthermore, Tezro gets updates regularly to update its security measures.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Looking Super Bullish On Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Network Roadmap
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, has released an update to the roadmap of the preeminent smart contracts blockchain network that is driving bullish sentiments in the price of Ether (ETH). In a tweet, Buterin shared the updated roadmap, which now includes one extra milestone called ‘The Scourge.’...
Business Insider
‘Sad, hurt, uncertain, disappointed, and now jobless’: Meta employees react to being laid off
Some Meta employees who were laid off say they only have a short time to find another job because of their immigration status.
Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch
Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
zycrypto.com
Solana Set To Give Apple And Samsung A Run For Its Money With New Offerings and Partnerships
Helium network enters into a partnership with Solana to provide carrier support for its upcoming mobile phone. Solana’s mobile device has been touted to challenge favourably in an industry dominated by Samsung and Apple. Ahead of a launch date in 2023, several specifications have been made public, including the...
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as results continued to come in for midterm elections and it was still too early to tell whether Republicans will win control of one or both houses of Congress. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%...
Comments / 0