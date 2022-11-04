ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Binance To Liquidate FTX’s FTT Holdings “Due To Recent Revelations”

Binance will sell the remaining FTX’s FTT tokens on its balance sheet according to the exchange’s CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ”. Making the announcement late Sunday, CZ noted that the decision was reached “due to recent revelations that have come to light”. “As part of...
zycrypto.com

FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA

Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
zycrypto.com

CZ: Twitter Might look to adopt crypto if it carries on with membership plans

The CEO of Binance hints at a possible integration of cryptocurrencies into the popular social networking service platform Twitter. This comes after Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla, finalized the highly anticipated purchase of the Twitter application. What are the chances of Twitter integrating digital?
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin.com’s VERSE Utility Token Public Sale Goes Live

The Bitcoin.com team has unveiled its VERSE token sale to the public. Whitelisted users can acquire assets with various cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The move is critical in expanding access to decentralized finance through a utility token. VERSE Public Sale Goes Live. The Bitcoin.com team announced the launch of its VERSE...
zycrypto.com

Why BNB, Pancakeswap, and Tamadoge have a hard time competing with Oryen ICO

The Oryen ICO has enabled the Oryen token (ORY) to set itself apart from the competition due to its unique features. As a newer crypto option with an incredible compounding interest feature, it makes staking a whole lot better by staking directly from the wallet. Traders can buy ORY tokens...
zycrypto.com

Can BudBlockz Transcend Cardano And Polygon?

The launch of Bitcoin, the first blockchain and cryptocurrency project, paved the way for the numerous cryptocurrency projects in the market. The introduction of different types of cryptocurrencies has, in turn, allowed for other innovations such as NFT marketplaces, decentralized finance(De-Fi) applications, and trading platforms. BudBlockz is one of the...
zycrypto.com

Tezro: Bringing Instant Messaging and Digital Assets Services Under One Roof

PARIS, FRANCE / NOVEMBER 7th 2022 / Safety is every crypto enthusiast’s top-most priority. After all, you wouldn’t want your cryptocurrency wallet to be compromised and your coins stolen. Tezro is one such service that goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to keeping your information safe. Hackers cannot access your cash stored in Tezro since it uses the most cutting-edge encryption methods currently in use. Furthermore, Tezro gets updates regularly to update its security measures.
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Looking Super Bullish On Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Network Roadmap

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, has released an update to the roadmap of the preeminent smart contracts blockchain network that is driving bullish sentiments in the price of Ether (ETH). In a tweet, Buterin shared the updated roadmap, which now includes one extra milestone called ‘The Scourge.’...
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.

