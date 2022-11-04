Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
One Aspect of a Thriving Culture is Missing from the Tri-Cities
If you're new to the Tri-Cities, or have only lived here for the last 10 years or so, you might have noticed that there's not a lot of options for watching live, local music. Believe it or not, it wasn't so long ago that the Tri-City area was home to a thriving and quite eclectic music scene. Everything from hip-hop and rap, to rock and metal and even some bands that defied categorization could be enjoyed most Thursday through Saturday nights.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm
If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
No Snow Now, What About the Next 10 Days in Tri-Cities?
With a late change, it looks like NO SNOW for now in the forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday night or Tuesday morning. We dodged the first snowfall for now, but what is in the forecast for the next week?. No Snow, but the Week Starts Windy and Cold. The...
Can You Really Legally Own a Kangaroo in Washington State?
Some people might say that owning a kangaroo is out of the question. But is it really? Let's find out if you can own a kangaroo in Washington State. Is It Legal To Own A Kangaroo In Washington State?. First, let's take a look at the law. The state of...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities
A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022. It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River. When is the Lighted Boat Parade?. The 2022 Lighted Boat...
Pig War of 1859 Saw England and America Fight Over Washington
Washington's history is a colorful one. It's one of the youngest states in the union, becoming the 42nd state in 1889. Several wars were fought between the United States and Indigenous tribes that lived in the then-Washington territory. The war we're going to talk about today didn't have any human...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Weird Opinions About Tri-Cities I Should Probably Keep to Myself
I promise these aren't hot takes about Tri-Cities as much as me putting my feelers out there to see if I'm not alone in this line of thinking. Tri-Cities is my home and has been for the last twenty years. I go in circles sometimes trying to identify with its culture and see what I can latch to.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
Could Diesel Fuel Supply In Washington State Be Depleted In 25 Days?
Is Diesel Fuel Surplus At An All-Time Low In Washington State?. File this as you learn something new every day. Rumors are swirling nationwide that we are depleting our diesel fuel and that our current reserves could be depleted in 25 days. Rumors Are Swirling That Diesel Fuel Will Be...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
3 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature seats hold strong leads
In 2 of the races voters had to pick between two Republicans.
25 Tri-Cities Businesses That Locals Say Have Outstanding Customer Service
Who's Got The Best Customer Service In Tri-Cities Washington?. Truly great customer service is about creating a human connection with the customer. It's not just about providing a product or service, it's about creating an experience that the customer will remember. Here Are 25 Places In The Tri-Cities With Stellar...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Can You Hide Winning the $2 Billion Powerball in Washington?
The numbers have been released, and you are the lucky person to win the almost $2 billion Powerball Jackpot. Can you keep it secret from your money hungry friends and family in Washington State?. States That Completely Hide Lotto Winners Identity. There are only 7 states that protect lotto winners'...
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
FOX 11 and 41
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. – For ten years the Motorcycle Run ‘Coats for Kids’ has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, “Los Bandidos.”. Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2