dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
Observer
If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess
For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
NEWSBTC
What Is The Possibility Of Cardano Touching $0.50 Mark? Let’s Explore
The crypto market has halted its brief bullish rally, with prices generally dropping; for example, Cardano (ADA) has lost 9% in the last 24 hours. Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.366. In recent weeks there has been an upsurge in most cryptocurrency prices due to the recent rally of bitcoin....
NEWSBTC
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Dogecoin Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Musk’s Twitter Takeover
The Fed’s announcement of a fourth rate hike this year impeded the growth of the usual weekly leaders BTC and ETH. Crypto markets continued to see green for the second week running. In a typical week, market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) set the pace for everyone else,...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Flock To the Flasko (FLSK) Presale
Many recently released cryptocurrencies can take the place of more well-known ones. Leading figures in the cryptocurrency sector have chosen Flasko as one of the cryptocurrencies that will be the hot investment in 2023. One of the top crypto investments in 2023 will be Flasko, which analysts estimate will do very well than some currencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptos That Has The Potential To Reach Hitherto Heights In NoLowVember
Although Uptober is over, it does not mean that the current bullish ride will not be extended beyond historically the most successful time of the year for crypto. Meet the new contender, NoLowVember, where the charts are always green, and the kudos are cheering in joy over their favourite cryptos reaching hitherto heights.
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible
MATIC’s price needs to stay above $1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1.5. MATIC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1.5, where the price could face resistance. MATIC’s price remains strong,...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,400 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might recover if there is a clear move above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,400 and $1,350 levels. The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
What to Expect From Ethereum’s Ambitious Scourge – What It Means for ERC-20 Tokens Like Big Eyes Coin and MATIC.
Cryptocurrency tokens are all built on blockchain technology. Blockchains are a shared form of an immutable ledger. These ledgers enable tracking assets and recording transactions in any network. There are many blockchain systems in the crypto world, with the first blockchain being created by Bitcoin (BTC). However, newer, better blockchains include R3 Corda, Hyperledger and Ethereum (ETH).
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s price loses its $1,500 support as the price trades to a region of $1,250 before bouncing off this region. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price remains weak across all timeframes...
dailyhodl.com
Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why
Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
