Two AFC division leaders with matching records will face off in a Sunday Night Football matchup on Sunday, Nov. 6. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC for Sunday Night Football. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, Sling and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials while Sling offers 50% off your first month. NFL+ is a new streaming service this season where viewers can watch NFL games. NFL+ also offers a free trial.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO