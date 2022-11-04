ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are set for a Week 9 battle at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are looking to get back into the win column after dropping their last two games, the Patriots have won three of their last four. Both teams are dealing with intriguing quarterback situations, and there will be plenty of injured players on both sides.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 9 win over Texans

We’re now nine weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nbcsportsedge.com

Can you trust D'Andre Swift as an RB1 in Week 9?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
overtimeheroics.net

MD’s Fantasy Football Show

A new type of show in the Fantasy Football world. The host, Daniel Mader, creates an edgy, to the point, on the couch with your buddies atmosphere. The show takes on an unapologetic tone with the facts to back it up. All made in an effort to educate anyone who listens into becoming a Fantasy Football Champion!
MassLive.com

How to watch Chiefs vs. Titans Sunday Night Football for free

Two AFC division leaders with matching records will face off in a Sunday Night Football matchup on Sunday, Nov. 6. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC for Sunday Night Football. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, Sling and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials while Sling offers 50% off your first month. NFL+ is a new streaming service this season where viewers can watch NFL games. NFL+ also offers a free trial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Pickups Podcast: Week 3

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Friday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and...
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet LeBron making his 19th start vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. LeBron James O/U 26.5 Points vs. Cavaliers. The King...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Lions’ D’Andre Swift plan vs. Packers will perplex fantasy football managers

The Detroit Lions have a difficult NFC North rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers on the slate for Sunday in Week 9, but the team provided a worrying update on star running back D’Andre Swift ahead of the clash. According to Adam Schefter, Swift, who was considered questionable to play, is expected to suit up in a limited role, much to the chagrin of his fantasy football owners.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy