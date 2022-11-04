Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
Colts vs. Patriots: NFL experts make Week 9 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are set for a Week 9 battle at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are looking to get back into the win column after dropping their last two games, the Patriots have won three of their last four. Both teams are dealing with intriguing quarterback situations, and there will be plenty of injured players on both sides.
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 9 win over Texans
We’re now nine weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
UCF vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of AAC rivals meet up in New Orleans with the No. 1 position in the conference standings on the line as UCF and Tulane square off in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. UCF comes in at 7-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in conference play sitting at second in the league standings, while ...
NBC Sports
How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV, live stream info, preview for tonight’s Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Football Night in America will feature a weekly...
nbcsportsedge.com
Can you trust D'Andre Swift as an RB1 in Week 9?
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
SI:AM | The CFP Race Got a Lot More Interesting
Alabama and Clemson look like they’re done.
overtimeheroics.net
MD’s Fantasy Football Show
A new type of show in the Fantasy Football world. The host, Daniel Mader, creates an edgy, to the point, on the couch with your buddies atmosphere. The show takes on an unapologetic tone with the facts to back it up. All made in an effort to educate anyone who listens into becoming a Fantasy Football Champion!
How to watch Chiefs vs. Titans Sunday Night Football for free
Two AFC division leaders with matching records will face off in a Sunday Night Football matchup on Sunday, Nov. 6. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC for Sunday Night Football. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, Sling and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials while Sling offers 50% off your first month. NFL+ is a new streaming service this season where viewers can watch NFL games. NFL+ also offers a free trial.
Fantasy advice for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
You are likely at or past the midway point of your fantasy season as we enter Week 9. The Kansas City Chiefs are well rested after their bye week and have multiple players who can help you win your league. As they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, let’s see who to sit and start for both teams.
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Pickups Podcast: Week 3
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On Friday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and...
ESPN1530 On Demand: Dan Clasgens, On Fantasy Football Week 9.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet LeBron making his 19th start vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. LeBron James O/U 26.5 Points vs. Cavaliers. The King...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last weekend. Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of his 23 passes...
Lions’ D’Andre Swift plan vs. Packers will perplex fantasy football managers
The Detroit Lions have a difficult NFC North rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers on the slate for Sunday in Week 9, but the team provided a worrying update on star running back D’Andre Swift ahead of the clash. According to Adam Schefter, Swift, who was considered questionable to play, is expected to suit up in a limited role, much to the chagrin of his fantasy football owners.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) questionable to return in Week 9
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to the team's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Jones was highly active in the early parts of Sunday's game, but was noticeably absent as Aaron Rodgers threw his third interception of the game. The team announced that the talented back was questionable to return with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
