Detroit Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his two-interception game against Aaron Rodgers. Joseph, a third-round pick out of Illinois, had the first two interceptions of his career, both near the goal line, as the Lions snapped a five-game losing streak with a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 MINUTES AGO